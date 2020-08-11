Kevin Priest Launches New Personal Website
The new website for Kevin Priest details his work experience and features various publications he has appeared inTALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kevin Priest recently launched his own personal website highlighting his career as well as various publications through which he has offered his expert opinion and his professional blog.
With nearly 20 years of experience in youth and family services, Kevin Priest is a non-profit organization executive from Tallahassee, Florida. Most recently, he worked with the Capital City Youth Services.
Kevin Priest’s website includes links to various publications he has been featured in as well as his personal blog.
On his blog, Kevin Priest posts on a variety of topics related to family and community services, including the standards for accreditation.
He has also been featured in articles with publications including Incredible Things, Newswire, and Tallahassee Magazine.
In the Incredible Things article, Kevin Priest explained why youth services are so important.
In the Newswire article, Mr. Priest explained all about the accreditation process.
The website will be regularly updated with new links.
For more information, please visit https://kevin-priest.com/.
About Kevin Priest
Born into a military family, Kevin Priest was born in Portsmouth, Virginia, but spent time in several states growing up. He joined the U.S. Army after graduating high school and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany. After leaving the Army, he attended Hastings College in Nebraska and earned a Bachelor’s degree in Human Services Administration and Sociology. He began his professional career as a juvenile services officer in Omaha, Nebraska, and held the position for five years, during which time he also earned his Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Nebraska. Mr. Priest then worked as a program services director for a group home for adolescent boys before working as a Special Agent for the FBI, where he worked for over two years. Between 2002 and 2010, he worked as the CEO of Arnette House, which provides emergency youth shelter, family counselling services, and foster care group homes for several Florida counties. From 2010 to 2020, Kevin Priest worked with the Capital City Youth Services. He was granted his Master’s degree in Executive Management from Northwestern University in 2016.
