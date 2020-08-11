SMART Modular Announces High-Density DuraMemory for 1U Blade Applications

New 64GB DDR4 VLP RDIMM is ideally suited for space constrained compute and storage applications.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Modular Technologies, Inc ., a subsidiary of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. , (NASDAQ: SGH), a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and hybrid solutions, today announced its new DuraMemory™ 64GB DDR4 VLP (Very Low Profile) RDIMM. One of the industry’s highest densities available in a VLP form factor, SMART’s 64GB VLP RDIMM is targeted for embedded 1U blade compute, storage, enterprise networking, telecom, and industrial single board computers (SBCs).



As the newest product added to SMART’s wide portfolio of DuraMemory VLP and ULP (Ultra Low Profile) modules, its main attributes are:

Space savings – VLP RDIMM height of 18.75mm allows for vertical DIMM placement in 1U blades

High-density – can achieve up to 768GB in 1U compute and storage blade systems with 12 DIMM sockets

High-performance – DDR4-2933 operation

For ruggedized and harsh operating conditions, SMART offers retention clips to secure the socket latches in place and industrial grade temperature operation (-40°C to +85°C).

Compared to generic memory modules, this new high-density solution is part of SMART’s growing DuraMemory family of products which are aimed to address higher durability, reliability and optimum performance necessary to sustain the high levels of remote communications in today's workplace.

SMART’s extensive capabilities based on over 30 years of designing and manufacturing specialty memory solutions, are core to the entire DuraMemory product line. Quality controls and stringent processes in all aspects of design, procurement and manufacturing processes yield a highly superior DRAM memory module found in the new DuraMemory 64GB VLP RDIMM.

Alan Marten, Senior Vice President of Specialty Memory stated, “SMART is 100% committed to supporting our customers' ongoing challenges. We’re proud to be a trusted partner to businesses that rely on durability and quality. We will continue to provide the solutions and support our partners have come to expect.”

About SMART Modular Technologies

Serving the specialty memory industry for over 30 years, SMART is a global leader in memory modules, solid-state storage products and hybrid solutions across various form factors. Critical to electronic devices, they are available in standard, custom and ruggedized versions where high performance and high capacity are critical. SMART delivers solutions to a broad customer base which includes OEMs in computing, networking, communications, storage, mobile, military, aerospace and industrial markets.

SMART collaborates closely with their global OEM customers with a strong focus on extensive customer-specific designs, technical support and value-added testing services. Throughout the design process and across multiple platforms, SMART creates solutions for demanding applications with differentiated requirements.

SMART is a pioneer in secure, ruggedized solid-state drives (SSDs). Additional attributes such as encryption, secure data elimination and write-protect features are incorporated providing highly secure storage for military, aerospace and industrial markets. SMART has developed a comprehensive lineup of ruggedized products comprised of DRAM, hybrid memory, flash and storage technologies across various form factors.

