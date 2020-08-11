JET Infrastructure Adds Petrochemicals Expert to Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Infrastructure, owner and operator of jet fuel pipelines and terminals supplying major hub airports and urban growth centers across the United States, today announced the addition of Graeme Burnett to its Advisory Board.



Mr. Burnett joins JET Infrastructure with over 40 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, previously serving as the Senior Vice President of Fuel Management for Delta Airlines, as well as President and CEO of Total Petrochemicals & Refining USA Inc.

“We are very excited to have Graeme join us in our mission to deliver superior design, engineering, and capital solutions to support the aviation industry’s needs,” said Chad Edinger, JET Infrastructure’s General Manager. “His broad experience and deep understanding of the jet fueling industry are an invaluable addition to the team as we look to deliver powerful jet solutions and expand our fueling and logistics platform across North America.”

In 2013, following his retirement from Total Petrochemicals, Mr. Burnett joined Delta Air Lines where he was responsible for executing Delta’s ‘Wellhead to Wingtip’ strategy, which included the Trainer Refinery asset (Monroe Energy) in Pennsylvania. Mr. Burnett was instrumental in Delta’s decision to invest in the Northwest Advanced Biofuels project in Washington State, a project expected to produce 64 million gallons of sustainable aviation fuel per year.

“Graeme’s perspective across the hydrocarbon value chain precisely complements JET Infrastructure’s vision to achieve superior last-mile logistics in the aviation sector,” said Kevin Clement, Chair of the JET Infrastructure Advisory Board. “His technical understanding of the sustainable fuel industry and wide network of industry professionals will be a tremendous asset in advancing our approach to providing customers with sustainable partnership solutions.”

Graeme continues to hold the position of Chairman of the Board of Monroe Energy LLC and is a member of the Executive Committee of the American Fuels & Petrochemicals Manufacturing Association. He is also a member of the Board of Agilyx SA, an innovative waste plastics recycling company.

About JET Infrastructure

JET Infrastructure owns and operates jet fuel pipelines and terminals supplying major hub airports and urban growth centers across the United States. As the sole pipeline supplier of jet fuel to airports including Miami, San Diego and Reno, JET Infrastructure plays a critical role in maintaining safe, reliable and sustainable airport operations. Through the tenets of safety, integrity and service, JET Infrastructure aims to maintain best-in-class operations, deliver increased regional and international connectivity and promote economic growth in North American communities.

Contact

Chad Edinger, General Manager

JET Infrastructure Holdings

Tel: (720) 643.1658

Email: chad.edinger@jet-infrastructure.com