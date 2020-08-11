Business Intelligence Group Awards Xactly for Innovation In Sales

Sales Performance Management leader recognized for suite of data-driven solutions

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, was today named a Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group in the 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards program, also known as The Sammys. The Sammys honor organizations and products helping to solve the challenges businesses encounter connecting and collaborating with prospects and customers.



For the past 15 years, Xactly has been expanding its Sales Performance Management vision, enabling enterprises to immediately pivot strategy, optimize forecasting, and improve ease of use to elevate engagement, productivity, and results. With an exclusive focus on customers, Xactly has been committed to providing organizations with real-time insights to inform smart decision making, using advanced AI capabilities and the industry’s most comprehensive data set.

“There is an urgent need for sales organizations to maintain momentum, accelerate into the recovery, and ensure continued growth,” said Chris Cabrera, founder and CEO of Xactly. “We are providing the most innovative SPM solutions to fuel more agile, effective, and efficient sales teams, and this award is a testament to the impact we are making.”

Xactly’s holistic cloud solution is used by more than 1,600 customers globally. According to a recent Hobson report, customers using Xactly that were interviewed reported the potential for a 1-2% increase in annual sales revenues. Through its leading technology, Xactly is redefining success for enterprise sales organizations, and offering sales leaders the solutions that are necessary to help them adapt to ever-changing market conditions and consistently deliver on ambitious goals.

“We are proud to reward and recognize Xactly for their innovation and dedication to helping both the organization using their technology and the ultimate consumer,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that their dedication and innovation will improve how we all connect with the brands we love. Congratulations!”

Register for our upcoming webinar with Forrester to learn more about how Xactly can help your organization.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world’s leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans, and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly’s scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry’s most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to the Xactly blog .

©2020 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and “Inspire Performance” are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PR CONTACT

LaunchSquad

Xactly@launchsquad.com

Gabrielle Wesseldyk

415-625-8555