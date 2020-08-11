Creative Director Thomas Papesca Joins FATHOM As The New 360 Agency Grows

A Former Associate Creative Director at Stun Joins a Recently Formed Advertising Agency FATHOM as Its Creative Director

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently formed 360 advertising and branding design agency, FATHOM a division of data insights & strategy firm Smith Geiger announces the addition of creative director Thomas Papesca to the team. Thomas will report directly to Michael Vamosy, Co-founder & Chief Creative Officer in their Los Angeles office.

“Thomas is a great addition to our staff. His creative sensibilities, talent, thoughtfulness, vision, and attention to detail, make him an extremely valuable member to our agency and to our clients. His work with consumer brands along with his entertainment background makes him a very powerful creative with a wide range of experience,” says Vamosy.

Thomas and Michael first worked together at Starz where Thomas honed his entertainment creative skills. Thomas most recently worked at Stun, now Known, where he and Michael teamed up again on several eSports projects, major consumer branding and packaging projects for Beyond Meat before their historic IPO, and CBD powerhouse Green Roads.

“Thomas brings great energy, positivity, and a fresh perspective to our clients in a way that truly helps their business thrive,” says Vamosy.

“I've always admired Michael's high standard for creativity as well as how he treats the humans behind it. He has a way of bringing out the best in creatives and building a place and culture for them to thrive in. I've known Michael for over 8 years now, and he has never let me down. I expect that we will do some great work together here at FATHOM.” Says Thomas.

Thomas will be responsible for client communication, creative direction, and team leadership on several key endeavors as the agency plans to stay closely connected on projects with creatives and clients in complete unison.

MORE ABOUT FATHOM

FATHOM is a Los Angeles based advertising and brand design agency co-founded by Michael Vamosy in 2020 with the data insights & strategy firm SmithGeiger. A full-service, 360 agency with a new and unique model created for the clients looking to discover and deliver unique, impactful, and authentic messaging. FATHOM embraces the art and humanity to seek client’s core brand values and tap into their true potential.

https://FathomSG.com

###

More About Michael Vamosy

Vamosy formerly served as the CCO of Stun Creative, now Known, where he led creative strategy across the company, including its branding and advertising divisions for all consumer brands, networks, studios, streaming services, and eSports.

Vamosy brings a wealth of experience from the network side, previously as SVP Creative Services at Starz, where he reorganized a team of 115+ people and led creative marketing campaigns on the network’s original series Outlander, Black Sails, Power, and DaVinci’s Demons, as well as affiliate marketing initiatives, OTT campaigns, and rebrands for Starz and Encore.

Prior to joining Starz, he was SVP of Design at FOX Broadcasting. Vamosy was the architect of FOX’s Glee campaign, “L for Loser”. He also redesigned the FOX network brand image “So FOX” and spearheaded campaigns for Fringe, American Idol, and House, amongst others.

Before that, Vamosy was VP of Design at FX Networks. He started the network’s in-house design team ‘StudioFX’, which designed the brand looks and feel for a host of original series including The Shield, Nip/Tuck, and Rescue Me.

Over the course of his career, Vamosy’s work has earned a recent Emmy Award, numerous CLIOs, PROMAX awards (including agency of the year multiple years), and New York Festivals honors.

MORE ABOUT SmithGeiger

SmithGeiger was founded 20 years ago to convert insights into strategy and ideas into action. We conduct over 500 proprietary projects each year on behalf of our clients, designing the precise approach, analytics, and engineering to guide a who’s who in the media, technology, and consumer spaces. We work closely, guiding our partners in navigating their challenges. Our partnerships invariably grow into multi-year engagements, working alongside our clients in growing and effectively meet their business objectives.

We are a collective of social scientists, data geeks, journalists, storytellers, strategists, innovators, iconoclasts, and thought leaders. We also share a common thread of curiosity, wonder, passion to find the answer, and dedication to getting it right every time. And we love what we do, every day.

Dave Smith, CEO and Founding Partner has been an avid media observer and prognosticator since his days as a student and subsequent faculty member at the J School at the University of Missouri. Dave has been instrumental in shaping the media landscape over the past 40 years, working closely with just about every major network, cabler, station group, syndicator, and production company across the globe. Dave currently serves as the lead for our Strategy group, bringing ideas and solutions to Broadcast networks, TV stations, Cable channels, daytime talk, late-night, reality programs, working closely with senior executives across the landscape looking for his unique combination of acumen, experience, down-to-earth demeanor, and ability to cut through the noise. When Dave is not shaping the media landscape, he can be found fishing in multiple tributaries of the Yellowstone River.

Seth Geiger, President and Founding Partner has the good fortune to apply his Ph.D. in Mass Communication Research every day into solving intractable problems, creating unique designs, and constructing innovative media testing platforms. Seth has worked closely across the media and technology spaces, having had a seat at the table as an advisor and counselor at the launch of every digital media platform over the past three decades. Seth currently leads our Analytics and Insights group, focusing on creating innovative design to answer the thorniest questions with clarity and transparency, and building new approaches to extract the most acute insights on behalf of our clients. Seth works closely with a dedicated team of analysts and data scientists, constructing the SmithGeiger research process into an effective mechanism for converting data into insights and insights into strategy. You can find Seth running the beaches of Santa Barbara and skiing or mountain biking the high country around Durango, CO when he is not crunching the numbers.

Attachments

Michael Vamosy Fathom (818) 404-6032 Michaelv@FathomSG.com