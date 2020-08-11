Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate Maximizes Flexibility and Power in Video Editing

Redesigned Title Editor, Enhanced Video Masking, and workflow improvements inspire limitless creative opportunities for advanced moviemaking

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate boasts a full suite of robust video editing tools that enable users to achieve impressive results that are even closer to pro. Choose the latest version of Pinnacle’s ultimate video editor to produce a wide range of sophisticated special effects with newly enhanced Video Masking and take advantage of expanded Keyframe Controls for greater precision. A modernized Title Editor offers new creative options, while workflow improvements streamline the editing process.

“Already known for its versatility, technical power, and deep levels of control, our latest version of Pinnacle Studio Ultimate offers new features that further solidify our leadership as a standout consumer video editor,” says Prakash Channagiri, Director of Product Management for Video at Corel. “Giving users the power to create amazing productions that are uniquely their own, we’re excited to demonstrate once again that professional-looking results and consumer editing can go hand-in-hand.”

Offering higher bitrate and enhanced Intel Quick Sync video hardware acceleration, Pinnacle Studio™ 24 Ultimate delivers an advanced toolkit of video editing features, including:

Enhanced! Title Editor: Modify the parameters of any title with keyframe-based controls to add fully personalized motion and special effects to your text. Create powerful intro titles that shift and shatter across the screen. End your video with a dramatic final quote or creative credits.

Modify the parameters of any title with keyframe-based controls to add fully personalized motion and special effects to your text. Create powerful intro titles that shift and shatter across the screen. End your video with a dramatic final quote or creative credits. Enhanced! Video Masking: Use new flexible controls to customize masks with frame-by-frame precision. Remove unwanted objects, blur faces, clone people, and selectively apply effects. Take advantage of improved feathering and edge detection to precisely layer clips to easily replace backgrounds, swap out screen displays, and more.

Use new flexible controls to customize masks with frame-by-frame precision. Remove unwanted objects, blur faces, clone people, and selectively apply effects. Take advantage of improved feathering and edge detection to precisely layer clips to easily replace backgrounds, swap out screen displays, and more. Enhanced! Video Editing Improvements: Streamline your editing workflow with enhanced keyframing controls and easier access to effects presets. Save time with the ability to create and save presets, sub-projects, and nested clips to use in future projects. New Project Notes make it easy to stay organized when toggling between multi-day editing jobs.

Streamline your editing workflow with enhanced keyframing controls and easier access to effects presets. Save time with the ability to create and save presets, sub-projects, and nested clips to use in future projects. New Project Notes make it easy to stay organized when toggling between multi-day editing jobs. Enhanced! Keyframe Controls: Copy and paste groups of keyframes across the timeline to repeat customized transitions, edits, and effects in a few clicks.

Copy and paste groups of keyframes across the timeline to repeat customized transitions, edits, and effects in a few clicks. New! Animated Overlays: Explore updated graphics, backgrounds, and animated overlays to enhance introductions, title sequences, and more.

Explore updated graphics, backgrounds, and animated overlays to enhance introductions, title sequences, and more. Restored! 5.1 Surround Audio: Export files, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs with 5.1 surround audio.

Supporting 4K, HD, and 360-degree video, Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate also offers dynamic transitions, track transparency, and stop motion animation. Additional capabilities include:

Color Grading: Take complete command of the look of your footage with white balance and tone curve controls, saturation settings, and included LUT profile presets for instant cinema-quality color effects.

Take complete command of the look of your footage with white balance and tone curve controls, saturation settings, and included LUT profile presets for instant cinema-quality color effects. MultiCam Capture™ Lite : Record your screen and webcam and seamlessly combine the footage with the MultiCam Editor.

: Record your screen and webcam and seamlessly combine the footage with the MultiCam Editor. Pinnacle™ MyDVD™: Burn your projects to disc with 100+ customizable menus, chapters, and more.

Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate is part of the Pinnacle Studio family that also includes Pinnacle Studio 24 Plus and Pinnacle Studio 24 . To learn more about Pinnacle Studio video editing software, please refer to this comparison chart .

Availability

Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate, Pinnacle Studio 24 Plus, and Pinnacle Studio 24 are available now in English, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Russian, Spanish, and Swedish. Suggested retail pricing of Pinnacle Studio 24 Ultimate is $129.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 129.95/ $144.95 AUD/ £114.95, Pinnacle Studio 24 Plus is $99.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 99.95/ $109.95 AUD/ £89.95, and Pinnacle Studio 24 is $59.95 (USD/CAN)/ EUR 59.95/ $65.95 AUD/ £59.95. Upgrade pricing is available. Prices in GBP, Euros, and AUD include VAT. For more information, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com .

About Pinnacle

Brought to you by Corel, Pinnacle products give people the power to realize their creative vision through video. Renowned for its depth of features and precise controls, Pinnacle Studio is the advanced video editor that lets users push the limits and get closer to professional results. To learn more about Pinnacle and its flagship video editor Pinnacle Studio, please visit www.pinnaclesys.com .

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate, and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications – including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels®, and WinZip® – to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit www.corel.com .

© 2020 Corel Corporation. Corel, Pinnacle, Pinnacle Studio, the Pinwheel logo, CorelDRAW, MindManager, MultiCam Capture, MyDVD, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. ClearSlide is a trademark or registered trademark of ClearSlide Inc. in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH in Canada, the U.S. and elsewhere. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. Use of any brands, names, logos or any other information, imagery or materials pertaining to a third party does not imply endorsement. We disclaim any proprietary interest in such third-party information, imagery, materials, marks and names of others. Patents: www.corel.com/patent .

