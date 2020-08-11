Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vision Research Introduces Phantom T1340 Four-Megapixel High-Speed Camera

/EIN News/ -- Wayne, NJ, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision Research, a leading manufacturer of digital high-speed imaging systems, introduces the Phantom T1340, a high-resolution camera that captures images up to 13 Gpx/second, doubling the capabilities of other 4 Megapixel cameras in its class. The 2048 x 1952 low-noise sensor, combined with a compact form factor, are ideal for demanding measurement applications such as object tracking, flow visualization, microscopy and modern imaging techniques, like Digital Image Correlation (DIC). A binned mode is included to provide higher throughput and a sensitivity boost at 1 Megapixel and below.

Workflow features of the T1340, which are ideal for applications in outdoor range environments, include Phantom CineMag V compatibility for an ultra-fast and secure workflow. The CineMag also supports direct recording for long duration events. A 10Gb ethernet option is available for fast file downloads, enabling users to continue shooting with reduced downtime in any environment. The on-camera controls, video outputs and CineMag compatibility enable a standalone operation.  

“The Phantom T-Series is our new platform that brings higher throughput, larger RAM capacity and CineMag compatibility to a compact form factor,” says Toni Lucatorto, Product Manager. “This combination extends the possibilities for many industrial high-speed imaging applications.”

Key Specifications of the Phantom T1340 Camera

  • Custom 12-bit CMOS sensor
  • 2048 x 1952 at 3,270 frames per second (fps)
  • 1920 x 1080 at 6,160 fps
  • Maximum frame rate: 113,510 fps at reduced resolution
  • Native ISO: Mono 16,000D (25,000D Binned); Color 4,000D (6,400D Binned)
  • Available with 36, 72 or 144 GB RAM
  • Compact size: 5 x 5 x 8 inches

 

About Vision Research
Vision Research is a leading manufacturer of high-speed digital imaging systems that are indispensable across a wide variety of applications, including defense, automotive, engineering, science, medical research, industrial manufacturing, packaging, sports broadcast, TV production and digital cinematography.

The Wayne, New Jersey-based company designs and manufactures the most comprehensive range of digital high-speed cameras available today, all of which deliver unsurpassed light-sensitivity, image resolution, acquisition speed and image quality.

Over the course of its 60-plus year history, Vision Research has earned numerous awards in recognition of its innovations in high-speed digital camera technology and sensor design, including a technical Emmy and an Academy Award®.

Vision Research digital high-speed cameras add a new dimension to the sense of sight, allowing the user to see details of an event when it’s too fast to see, and too important not to™. For additional information regarding Vision Research, please visit www.phantomhighspeed.com.


Vision Research is a business unit of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $5 billion.

Glen Turvey
T2 Marketing
973-206-3090 x 201
glen@t2marcom.com

