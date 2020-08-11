Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Telguard Offers Human Body Temperature Screening System

Telguard and AMETEK Land team up to bring the VIRALERT 3 Integrated Human Body Temperature Screening System to the U.S. and Canada

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telguard, a leader in security and life safety communications, announced today that it’s partnering with sister company AMETEK Land to offer the VIRALERT 3 Integrated Human Body Temperature Screening System as part of its security distribution channel offering. The VIRALERT 3 is a non-contact temperature monitoring camera that detects body temperatures as people enter a building while maintaining appropriate social distancing.

The VIRALERT 3 builds on AMETEK Land’s expertise in temperature technology. AMETEK Land has been developing high-accuracy infrared measurement instruments for more than 70 years. Developed over 10 years by AMETEK Land’s world-leading temperature monitoring experts, the VIRALERT 3 is a real-time scanning solution that’s safe, accurate, and easy to use.

The VIRALERT 3 provides an all-in-one solution with the integrated camera and thermal imager, as well as the fixed blackbody reference source on a single mount. The compact system can be mounted and left to operate automatically and won’t interrupt or slow down the flow of people into a building.

Using automatic face detection, VIRALERT 3 determines the best location for a skin temperature reading and then calculates core body temperature. It’s accurate within 0.9°F at a distance of 3.4 feet (one meter). Audible and visual alarms will alert when elevated temperatures are discovered. VIRALERT 3 is fully compliant with the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“The new VIRALERT 3 system has a wide range of applications, from hospitals to transportation, retail, office and manufacturing. We are excited to be able to offer security dealers and integrators this new solution as they support the reopening of the U.S. and Canada,” said George Brody, President of Telguard.

About Telguard

Telguard, a brand of Telular Corporation, is a leader in cellular communications devices for security systems. Telguard combines devices, communications, video, interactive services and alarm processing into turnkey systems for monitoring intrusion, fire systems and home automation without a traditional landline. Telular Corporation is a business unit of AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annualized sales of approximately $5 billion.

