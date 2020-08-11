Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Update 11 August 2020

There are currently 87 patients in our isolation facilities: 76 in Lusaka, 5 in Southern province and 5 on the Copperbelt. Currently 34 patients require oxygen support. We continue to implement the community management strategy for those in stable condition.
