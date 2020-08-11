Global Website Builder Software Market Expected to Reach USD 13,600 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Website Builder Software Market

Global Website Builder Software market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 13,600 Million by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Website Builder Software Market – By Software Type (Offline and Online), By Application (Brochure Websites, E-Commerce Websites, and Others), and By End-User (Large Enterprises, Individual, and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global demand for Website Builder Software market in 2019 was approximately USD 7,210 Million. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 9% and is anticipated to reach over USD 13,600 Million by 2026.

A website builder is a program or a tool that helps to assemble software exclusive of any manual code editing. With the help of website builders, a website can be built in minutes by a drag-and-drop editor. Software types of website builder software includes offline and online. Application of website builder softare includes brochure website, e-commerce, individual, and small & medium sized enterprises.

Rising need for online portals for businesses is driving the target market growth. In addition, a web-based portal allows find relevant content with ease as well as helps users to connect with one another. This has augmented the target market growth as well. Furthermore, an online portal’s functionality has a far-reaching impact on an business and its processes. This has surged the target market growth. Moreover, website builder software helps to expand clients base, which directly helps a business to grow. This has developed the target market to grow. Additionally, growth of the e-commerce sector has propelled the target market growth as it helps organizations to understand the customers through their reviews, comments, and feedback regarding the organization’s services and products. However, many website builders have a very limited mobile optimization in their mobile builder. This factor is projected to hinder the target market growth over the forecast period. Nevertheless, technological advancements that supports the use of supporting websites and software are estimated to create growth opportunities over the forecast period.

In terms of software types, the target market is categorized as offline and online. Among these categories, online category projected to be the dominating one as it accounted for maximum demand.

In terms of application, the target market is categorized as brochure websites, e-commerce websites, and others. Among these, e-commerce websites is estimated to be the leading category owing to rising demand for e-commerce websites due to rapid urbanization.

In terms of end-user segment, the target market is categorized as large enterprises, individual, and small & medium sized enterprises. Among these, large enterprises is expected to be the dominating one as these emterprises use major amount of website builder software.

In terms of region, the target market is segmented as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to be the dominating one. The U.S. and Canada are majorly contributing to the growth of target markeg in region In addition, factors such as making websites based on customer demand and planning websites accordingly has boosted the target market growth as well.

Some of the key players operating in target market are Squarespace, Square Inc., WIX.com, Yola Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd., SimpleSite, Shopify Inc., GoDaddy Inc., HubSpot Inc., Alphabet Inc., Jimdo, Microsoft Corporation, Freesites, and Others.

