Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 cases for 10 August
As of 1pm on 10 August, the Western Cape has 8371 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 98 656 confirmed cases and 86 861 recoveries.
|
Total confirmed COVID-19 cases
|
98656
|
Total recoveries
|
86861
|
Total deaths
|
3424
|
Total active cases (currently infected patients)
|
8371
|
Tests conducted
|
439776
|
Hospitalisations
|
1191 with 258 in ICU or high care
Cape Metro Sub-districts:
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Western
|
8297
|
7458
|
Southern
|
8594
|
7607
|
Northern
|
5737
|
5256
|
Tygerberg
|
12135
|
10942
|
Eastern
|
8995
|
8026
|
Klipfontein
|
8494
|
7576
|
Mitchells Plain
|
7778
|
6979
|
Khayelitsha
|
7892
|
7262
|
Total
|
67922
|
61106
Sub-districts:
|
District
|
Sub-district
|
Cases
|
Recoveries
|
Garden Route
|
Bitou
|
491
|
375
|
Garden Route
|
Knysna
|
1173
|
908
|
Garden Route
|
George
|
2921
|
2333
|
Garden Route
|
Hessequa
|
213
|
168
|
Garden Route
|
Kannaland
|
71
|
48
|
Garden Route
|
Mossel Bay
|
1712
|
1230
|
Garden Route
|
Oudsthoorn
|
737
|
405
|
Cape Winelands
|
Stellenbosch
|
1884
|
1663
|
Cape Winelands
|
Drakenstein
|
3970
|
3586
|
Cape Winelands
|
Breede Valley
|
2945
|
2588
|
Cape Winelands
|
Langeberg
|
1039
|
897
|
Cape Winelands
|
Witzenberg
|
1377
|
1179
|
Overberg
|
Overstrand
|
1416
|
1291
|
Overberg
|
Cape Agulhas
|
231
|
174
|
Overberg
|
Swellendam
|
247
|
231
|
Overberg
|
Theewaterskloof
|
1041
|
906
|
West Coast
|
Bergrivier
|
368
|
325
|
West Coast
|
Cederberg
|
138
|
106
|
West Coast
|
Matzikama
|
253
|
199
|
West Coast
|
Saldanha Bay Municipality
|
1205
|
1074
|
West Coast
|
Swartland
|
1298
|
1062
|
Central Karoo
|
Beaufort West
|
348
|
204
|
Central Karoo
|
Laingsburg
|
67
|
25
|
Central Karoo
|
Prince Albert
|
10
|
4
Unallocated: 5579 (4774 recovered)
Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.
More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt
The Western Cape has recorded an additional 32 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3424. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.
Hospitalisations and the re-introduction of healthcare services:
Hospitalisations in the province have dropped below the 1200 mark over the past few days- the lowest hospitalisation numbers recorded in the province since June. This is a strong indicator that our efforts to slow the spread of the virus, and our medical interventions, such the use of field hospitals, high flow nasal oxygen and the use of steroids to treat serious cases of COVID-19, are starting to pay off.
As a Government, we have been following an evidence-based, data-led approach to our health response, and we have used worst-case scenario planning to ensure that we always have adequate provisions.
While our healthcare system has been under pressure throughout this time, we have always had capacity to provide healthcare to our residents.
Our latest data indicates that we have passed our ‘peak’ and that our metro hospitals are 69% full, down from 71% the week before (all patients).
We are also adding additional capacity in rural areas, with beds at Sonstraal Hospital and in municipalities such as George.
This has allowed us to start to reintroduce certain clinical services, which will be phased in over a period of time. Interventions that have a low COVID-19 risk and which will have significant impact on health, such as immunisations, will be considered first.
Immunisation provides the most effective means for parents to protect their children from serious but preventable illnesses such as measles.
It is important that we ensure that these healthcare services are reintroduced to avoid future healthcare issues which may place further impact on our healthcare services.
While we are pleased at the progress we are making, it remains important that we continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention across the province. We note that some areas in the province continue to record increasing infection rates, especially in our rural areas. We also want to avoid a second wave in infections in the areas and hotspots where we are seeing declines.
