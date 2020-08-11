Today, 497 people have tested positive from 4,171 samples tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 27,425 the number of positive cases pushing our cumulative tests to 362,501. CAS. Dr. Mercy Mwangangi
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (11th August 2020)
