NVIDIA Announces GeForce Special Event Featuring CEO Jensen Huang

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will broadcast a GeForce Special Event, featuring an address by founder and CEO Jensen Huang, on Sept. 1, at 9 a.m. Pacific time.

During the event, Huang will highlight the company’s latest innovations in gaming and graphics. Tune in at https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/special-event/.

News related to the event will be posted at nvidianews.nvidia.com and GeForce.com.

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:
Hector Marinez
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
+1-408-486-3443
hmarinez@nvidia.com

© 2020 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo and GeForce are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Primary Logo

