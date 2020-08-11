atSpoke Launches Integrations Command Center to Modernize the Workplace Service Desk, Including Key Integration with Okta

Inaugural integration with Okta empowers IT to trigger actions from within Slack and atSpoke tickets to resolve employee requests faster and better support remote work productivity

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- atSpoke , the modern workplace service desk formerly known as askSpoke, today announced its Integrations Command Center to speed up resolutions by enabling internal support teams to get more done in one place. The company also announced its integration with Okta , the leading independent provider of identity for the enterprise, so IT teams can trigger Okta actions directly within Slack and atSpoke tickets, eliminating time wasted switching between tools.



With increased remote working, it has never been more important for employees to have a seamless connection to the critical apps that enable them to do their jobs. When a problem does arise, they rely on their support team to quickly remediate any problems. However, traditional ticketing system processes force agents to toggle between applications, slowing support teams down.

“In today’s changed workplace, productivity and fluid workflows are paramount. Employees are being asked to do more—even beyond the workday—which makes convenient, fast tools even more critical to help teams get work done quickly,” said Jay Srinivasan, co-founder and CEO of atSpoke. “The Integrations Command Center and atSpoke’s integration with Okta help reduce the time it takes for IT teams to resolve employee requests, and gives IT time back to focus on high impact work. We are eager to continue rolling out our integration partners to deliver the most value to customers.”

Benefits of atSpoke’s Integrations Command Center include:

Eliminates the traditional ticketing to-do list with fluid, fast, and automated workflows that directly align the enterprise service desk with how internal teams actually work

Delivers a convenient omnichannel experience, allowing IT teams to trigger actions in integrated apps from within Slack and the atSpoke web app

Automates the next steps that need to happen in the integrated tools, reducing the time and effort required for each ticket for faster resolution

Enables the ability to track and follow all actions taken on a request from within the ticket, all in real time

According to atSpoke’s data, Okta is one of the most widely used apps across IT teams, with 60% more requests than any other integration. With the combined power of the two companies via the Integrations Command Center, IT agents can maintain their workflow by triggering actions in Okta directly from an atSpoke request to keep work moving forward without having to continuously switch between apps. atSpoke also recommends which actions to take next—whether it’s managing user groups and passwords, accessing user status, or resetting requesters factors for multi-factor authentication—thus streamlining complex workflows and helping agents resolve common issues faster.

“atSpoke is a critical tool for our IT team to best support hundreds of employees, and when combined with the power of Okta, our IT team no longer has to toggle between apps every time they receive a ticket,” said Joey Douthwaite, employee technology manager at Root Insurance. “This integration allows our team to move faster and more efficiently, while still allowing the ability to track and follow all actions taken on a request from within the ticket in real time. atSpoke and Okta are essential to our internal support team’s core operations.”

atSpoke is a modern workplace service desk that helps teams deliver better employee service faster. Purpose built for today’s dispersed workforce, internal support teams resolve requests faster and get more done in one place, and employees get convenient and immediate self-help in the tools they already use. It’s built from the ground up to work in Slack and with AI weaved end-to-end. atSpoke connects responders to their existing systems for fast, fluid, and automated workflows. With atSpoke, every employee is their most productive, wherever they are.

atSpoke is a modern workplace service desk that helps every team deliver better employee support faster. Designed for today’s dispersed workplace, internal teams resolve requests faster and get more done in one place while giving employees convenient and immediate self-help in the tools they already use. Customers like Mapbox, Change.org, DraftKings, and Drift use atSpoke to create fast and convenient service experiences so every employee is their most productive, wherever they are. Learn more at atSpoke.com .

