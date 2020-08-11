Atlantic Carbon Group Names Jeff Strobel as President and CEO

/EIN News/ -- HAZLETON, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlantic Carbon Group, Inc, (ACG) a leading producer of anthracite headquartered in Hazleton, PA, announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jeff Strobel as President and CEO, effective August 1, 2020. In addition, Seth Schwartz, interim CEO, will transition to Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACG.



“We are fortunate to have someone of Jeff’s caliber and experience come on board to lead ACG as it continues to develop into the premier producer of anthracite in the US. His leadership experience combined with his strategic development and finance background will help move ACG to the next level,” said Schwartz.

Strobel said, “I am honored and excited to join the team of professionals at ACG. The operational team, headed by COO George Roskos, is highly experienced with an emphasis on safe and responsible production. Coupled with the strong backing from White Oak Global Advisors, the future for ACG is very bright. Seth has done an outstanding job of leading ACG through a difficult period for our industry. Anthracite is a key resource for our nation’s infrastructure needs and I am pleased to be joining a company with a great past and future.”

Strobel previously served as Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Arch Resources where he was a member of the senior operational team and responsible for global mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic development, as well as coal technology. Prior to Arch, he was an investment banker at Wells Fargo Corporate and Investment Banking and AG Edwards Capital Markets, where he founded and led the coal investment banking practices, and served as a US Navy officer flying F-14 Tomcats. He earned his MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Atlantic Carbon Group

ACG is an anthracite mining and processing company with its operational headquarters in Hazleton, Pennsylvania. The company produces high quality anthracite from the northeast Pennsylvania region. ACG merged with Hazleton Shaft Corp in 2016, becoming one of the largest anthracite producers in the US. The company’s operations cover 4 mining operations with over 2500 acres of land, 2 processing plants and a thermal dryer, 2 dry anthracite storage facilities and a rail load out on the Reading & Northern railroad. ACG supplies anthracite for steel-making, zinc refining, filtration and commercial and residential use to a global customer base.

About White Oak Global Advisors, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors’ disciplined investment process focuses on delivering risk-adjusted investment returns and establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. For more information, visit www.whiteoaksf.com.

Jonathan Setiabrata

Investor Relations, White Oak

JSetiabrata@whiteoaksf.com