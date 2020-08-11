Varonis Recognized in 2020 Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: File Analysis Software with Highest All-Time Ranking for Five-Star Reviews

The Varonis Data Security Platform received the most five-star reviews on Gartner Peer Insights in both File Analysis Software and User Entity Behavior Analytics Solutions categories as of June 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, has been recognized as a 2020 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for File Analysis Software. The Varonis Data Security Platform has received 145 verified five-star reviews in the past year – more five-star reviews than any other vendor in the category.



According to the “Voice of the Customer” report, 87% of Varonis customers indicate a willingness to recommend the Varonis Data Security Platform to others, based on 126 reviews, as of May 31, 2020. Varonis’ service and support received a score of 4.6 out of 5 (123 reviews), and the platform’s integration and deployment also received a score of 4.6 out of 5 (out of 120 reviews).

Here are some of the reviews from customers who contributed to the distinction:

Highest All-Time Ranking

The Varonis Data Security Platform has the highest all-time ranking for five-star reviews on Gartner Peer Insights as of June 23, 2020. Varonis also holds the same ranking for the User and Entity Behavior Analytics category. More customer reviews are available on the Gartner website: read the reviews .

“We are honored to be recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for File Analysis,” says David Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer, Varonis. “File Analysis is a critical first step in understanding data risk. What our customers ultimately value is our ability to help them go beyond analysis to prioritize risk based on exposure, remediate risk with automation, and detect threats to their sensitive data.”

About Gartner Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home .

Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases, including governance, compliance, classification and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, technology, media and entertainment and education sectors.