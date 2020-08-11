RestorePoint’s IoT Studio Enables Visibility and Control for IoT Data

RestorePoint’s IoT Studio, Powered by ThoughtSpot’s Search and AI-Driven Analytics, enables businesses to gain visibility and control over their exponentially growing IoT-generated events

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2020 -- RestorePoint ( www.restorepoint.ai ), an industry leader in data management, integrated security and business analytics is pleased to announce it has launched IoT Studio, an innovative platform for Internet of Things (IoT), enabling businesses to combine data in a cloud native data warehouse for visibility and control over their exponentially growing IoT-generated events.



The rise of IoT is reshaping the world, with research from McKinsey showing $11.1 trillion global economic impact by 2025. To adapt, organizations around the world, in every industry, need new ways to put the power of IoT to work for their business. Businesses can leverage RestorePoint’s pre-built APIs with IoT Studio to correlate cellular, device event logs and IoT business data – accelerating time-to-insight. By integrating the ThoughtSpot platform, IoT Studio’s search engine interface experience, drill down functionality and AI-driven analytics provides business users at every level with instant insights to improve decision-making capabilities.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for businesses to analyze IoT data at cloud scale to make data-driven decisions,” said Scott Danner, Chief Customer Officer, RestorePoint. “RestorePoint’s IoT Studio provides actionable insights improving time-to-value for enterprises looking to monetize new revenue streams and improve operations.”

“As businesses grapple with the explosion of data from connected devices and the Internet of Things, it’s critical organizations can tap into the value these new data sources present,” said Toni Adams, SVP of Global Partners and Alliances, ThoughtSpot. “The launch of IoT Studio and the integration of ThoughtSpot’s search and AI-driven analytics platforms means businesses can turn this data deluge into insights, unlocking new opportunities from IoT more easily than ever before.”

For more information, visit Atlas, the ThoughtSpot solutions marketplace.

About RestorePoint:

With RestorePoint’s IoT Studio, businesses can manage cellular data connectivity with one contract, one rate, one simple bill across all major carriers on a global basis. IoT Studio integrates with RestorePoint’s security and business analytics platform to connect event driven IoT cellular data with OEM device and IoT business data, providing real-time visibility and control at the user and application level. RestorePoint solutions have been adopted across many industries including service providers, commercial real estate, healthcare, higher education, manufacturing and financial services. For more information, please visit www.restorepoint.ai.