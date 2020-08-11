Greenhouse Treatment Center’s Virtual CEU Course Explores Innovative Therapeutic Methods

/EIN News/ -- GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading provider of substance use treatment services in Texas, is hosting a virtual CEU event for mental health and medical professionals on therapeutic experiential models in a presentation titled, “Expanding Your Therapeutic Horizons.” August’s CEU event will be hosted by Linda Doutre, LPC-S, LFMT-S. Attendees will earn one CEU credit.



The continuing education event will take place on Friday, August 14 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Information on attendance is below. From Doutre’s presentation, attendees will be introduced to three different therapeutic experiential models and how each one addresses anger, anxiety, trauma and impulsive behaviors.

“We are very thankful to Linda for being this month’s CEU instructor,” said Tyler Harrell, CEO of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “She has a wealth of experience in a number of creative and innovative therapeutic methods that have long benefitted the mental health and well-being for many of her patients.”

Greenhouse’s Holistic Healing CEU Series (GH2C) is an experiential presentation that will feature different experts from a number of fields each month, alternating between Greenhouse staff members and experts from the community. The events will always take place every second Friday.

To register for the virtual CEU event, click here .

