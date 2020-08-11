ShiftPixy Introduces Ghost Kitchen Incubator Project

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a California-based gig engagement platform provider, today announced the addition of its Ghost Kitchen Incubator Project to ShiftPixy Labs, the Company’s new suite of marketing and support services for quick service restaurant operators (QSRs). The Incubator Project represents a groundbreaking new approach to how aspiring restaurant operators take their ideas from inception to reality. Through this collaboration with ShiftPixy Labs, operators should gain valuable information and insights on how to launch their new businesses — and how to build and optimize around delivery and off-premise dining from the ground up. By building these relationships with budding restaurateurs, the Company expects to forge lasting partnerships that could open the door to further business opportunities.



The COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally altered the restaurant industry, forcing QSRs to adjust their business models to meet the surging demand for off-premises dining. ShiftPixy’s Ghost Kitchen is designed to combine the Company’s industry-leading technology with a unique approach to physical space requirements to help QSRs pivot and address the new landscape.

“ShiftPixy Labs is an innovative and highly evolved approach that elevates our engagement with the QSR operator clients we support, especially during these very difficult market conditions,” said ShiftPixy co-founder and CEO Scott Absher. “The numbers are clear: Ghost kitchens and off-premises dining are here to stay, and are growing rapidly. If operators want to survive, they need to re-think their business processes, customer engagement and their approach to real estate. The ShiftPixy Labs Ghost Kitchen allows us not only to help our existing businesses but to discover and participate in the birth and growth of exciting new culinary concepts as well. We are positioned to add an innovative and highly valuable twist to the ghost kitchen movement and we look forward to sharing more details and exciting news in the coming weeks.”

Through ShiftPixy Labs, the Company expects to provide additional layers of services and engagement, from business start-up clear through to customer meal delivery. The new functionality builds on the traditional ShiftPixy gig engagement platform, which empowers restaurant operators to better leverage their human capital with cutting-edge technology tools to better navigate their way to profitability.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy (PIXY) provides a disruptive human capital management platform, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen mobile engagement technology to help businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management’s nearly 25 years of workers’ compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy.

