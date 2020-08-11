RainFocus Listed as a Sample Vendor in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2020

The company was recognized among five Sample Vendors of virtual events in the 2020 report

/EIN News/ -- Lehi, UT, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RainFocus, the leading event marketing platform, today announced that it has been identified as a Sample Vendor of virtual events in the Gartner Hype Cycle for the Digital Workplace, 2020. Virtual events have been categorized as “On the Rise” within the report.[1]

Events have changed drastically since the beginning of the year creating a sense of uncertainty among event teams. With little understanding of virtual event technology, many teams have turned to webinar providers to deliver their large annual events without considering the scale and complexity that virtual events evoke. The 2020 analysis of virtual events denotes that “many enterprises are holding virtual events for the first time in 2020, sometimes with the help of mainstream technology megavendors. However, although webinar solutions have been widely commoditized, there are still a few packaged end-to-end offerings for entire global events, which are complex undertakings.”

As one of those end-to-end offerings, RainFocus enables event teams to build, manage, deliver, and optimize their virtual events—regardless of size. The company has delivered over 750 thousand virtual experiences for attendees in the last four months alone. In addition to providing clients with the ability to understand engagement in any setting (virtual, hybrid, or physical), RainFocus has facilitated over 2.5 million sessions and 50 thousand 1:1 meetings enabling attendees to advance their skills, make personal connections, and gain knowledge.

RainFocus’ Event Portal provides the digital venue for events and serves as the gateway for directing the attendee experience. With the ability to web scale, seamless authentications, top-notch security and plug-and-play integrations with best-of-breed solutions, RainFocus empowers events and marketing teams to deliver unparalleled event experiences to their audiences.

“We’ve spearheaded the pivot to virtual events because we want our customers to continue to think long term while being able to act short term,” explains RainFocus CEO JR Sherman. “Our virtual Event Portal provides event teams and their attendees with a consistent user experience that will remain the same even as they return to their physical events.”

