Light Media Network (LGMH) Sales Rise 30%

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, GA and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, announces reports Q2-2020 Network, including Milestones/Objectives, as follows:

Key LGMH Q2-2020 Milestones/Objectives:

Light Media revenues were up 30% from Q1 to Q2. The Company anticipates rapid sales growth, as Cov-19 recovery begins and renewed optimism ensues, as its network is strategically well-positioned in the markets that it serves and the Company has a strategic advantage in being able to meet or beat any competitor advertising rates, enabling it to maintain and take mindshare. Recurring customers helped to bolster sales growth. The Company anticipates a boost in political ad revenue too, as election season draws near. Aggregate Stock Repurchases now total 425,759 shares. The Company is currently reviewing/negotiating transformative strategic alternatives, including but not limited to strategic alliances, mergers/acquisitions, as Cov-19, although negatively impacting certain areas of the economy, is simultaneously creating unique/once-in-a-lifetime opportunities for growth. Company expanded its Top 10 Market footprint with 102.1 FM The King, now giving the Company 105.5 FM/AM 1430 The King and 102.1 The King, serving metro Atlanta 24/7 (5.5 million pop. count). For more information, visit: www.1055TheKing.com --- www.1021TheKing.com Company entered into two advertising representation agreements for local/regional/national advertising sales, and is in negotiations now to retain a leading metro Atlanta advertising sales strategic partnership. Company pledges to be Debt-Free by or before December 31. 2020. Debt is constraining. Once debt-free, the Company will use its cash wisely to focus on expanding Sales initiatives in order to drive long-term growth.

About Light Media: Light Media (OTC Markets: LGMH), Inspirational Media Specialist, markets, produces and distributes inspirational music, video, video games, print media and entertainment in the Inspirational Media space through its network of radio, Internet, television, print and special events global business platforms and marketing and alliance partners, as well as manages a proprietary digital advertising network (100+ digital domains/apps, 2 radio stations, 1 television network ). Light Media has also been recognized as the 20th publicly-traded radio/media conglomerate on the RBR-TVBR Media Index' and one of the Top 1000 multimedia conglomerates in the world by NYU School of Business. For more information, please visit: www.LightMediaNetwork.com; www.LGMH.com; or www.InvaluableMedia.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Light Media (OTC: "LGMH") and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

PCG Advisory

Phone: (646) 823-8656