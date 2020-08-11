SurveyMonkey Launches Tech Partner Program

Over 100 companies including Salesforce, Microsoft, Zendesk, HubSpot, MailChimp, Constant Contact, Gainsight, and Freshworks integrate with SurveyMonkey to help customers turn critical feedback into action

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced the launch of the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP), an expanded partner platform that addresses enterprises’ growing and evolving needs to generate stakeholder feedback and channel it into direct action.



Built on an already-robust partner ecosystem, STEP will help companies of all sizes build, launch, amplify, and scale their SurveyMonkey integrations with developer resources and go-to-market opportunities provided by SurveyMonkey. Existing STEP partners include Zendesk, HubSpot, MailChimp, Constant Contact, Gainsight, and Freshworks, all of whom are integrating with SurveyMonkey to enable joint users to leverage the power of feedback to drive growth and innovation.

“At Zendesk, we are focused on helping companies foster better customer relationships, and SurveyMonkey is an essential partner in creating those experiences,” said Ben Barclay, vice president, corporate development and technology alliances at Zendesk. “SurveyMonkey’s tools help our customers gather feedback from across their organizations in a streamlined way that integrates with all of their systems, and provides the insights needed to make data-driven decisions.”

“Our customers use SurveyMonkey each day to maximize their inbound marketing strategy. Their feedback platform is all about doing more together and should be an essential component of every company’s toolbox,” said Kipp Bodnar, chief marketing officer at HubSpot. “We look forward to taking our partnership to the next level and collaborating with SurveyMonkey to bring even more value to our customers.”

"Having the right strategy and tools in place to collect and act on critical feedback from the community, your employees and your customers is a fundamental part of every successful business,” said Tom Hale, president at SurveyMonkey. "The resources and opportunities provided by STEP will make SurveyMonkey an even more invaluable part of every company’s modern tech ecosystem."

SurveyMonkey’s platform integrates with over 100 leading technology companies’ systems of record to power the feedback programs of more than 335,000 organizations and over 17 million active users across industry verticals and market segments. SurveyMonkey allows organizations to efficiently collaborate on rich insights uncovered using the platform, while ensuring data remains secure with enterprise-grade security features and compliance with various industry standards.

To learn more about STEP, please visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/mp/partner-program/ .

About SurveyMonkey

