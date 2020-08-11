Applied Optoelectronics Announces Record Laser Production

/EIN News/ -- SUGAR LAND, Texas, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI), a leading provider of fiber-optic access network products for the internet datacenter, cable broadband, telecom and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) markets, today announced that production of laser diodes in July, 2020 reached an all-time record of over 1.1 million units, nearly 65% higher than pre-COVID levels.



“AOI has been investing in capacity by adding additional production equipment, improving our manufacturing processes to increase yield and enhance quality, and adding staff,” said Dr. Thompson Lin, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. Founder and CEO. “The result of this hard work and investment is that we’ve reached a significant milestone in terms of laser production capacity. The vast majority of our current laser production is 25G lasers which are in high demand now in our data center and telecom segments, including 5G wireless. This additional capacity will help us meet this increased demand.”

“Having produced over 1.1 million tested and qualified lasers in the month of July is a significant step to achieve our near-term goal of producing 1.5 million lasers per month, which we expect to reach in Q4 of this year,” added Dr. Fred Chang, AOI’s Senior VP and North America General Manager. “Even more importantly, the significant improvements we’ve made in our manufacturing process have increased our manufacturing yield, which in many cases have also resulted in improved reliability that is critical for our customers.”

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. (AOI) is a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced optical products, including components, modules and equipment. AOI's products are the building blocks for broadband fiber access networks around the world, where they are used in the internet datacenter, CATV broadband, telecom and FTTH markets. AOI supplies optical networking lasers, components and equipment to tier-1 customers in all four of these markets. In addition to its corporate headquarters, wafer fab and advanced engineering and production facilities in Sugar Land, TX, AOI has engineering and manufacturing facilities in Taipei, Taiwan and Ningbo, China. For additional information, visit www.ao-inc.com .

