Union Backs Boris to Put Children’s Education First

About

Our pedigree stretches back to the end of the nineteenth century, when John Mahoney, Charles Duncan and Tom Chambers created a union that stood up for the rights of working people everywhere. Fast forward to the present day and you’ll see the values of our founding fathers in everything that we do. Just as they saw the need for a campaigning body that tackled the issues of their time, we’ve seen the need for a truly modern union that understands the realities of our time today.

