XPO Logistics Named a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain

GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a 2020 Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain, an in-depth source of trends and best practices for supply chain professionals. The 100 Great Supply Chain Partners were determined by a poll of supply chain professionals who chose from thousands of contenders.



Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re extremely pleased to be recognized as a Great Supply Chain Partner by SupplyChainBrain, particularly given the scope of the criteria. It’s gratifying to know that we’re highly regarded for continuous improvement, strong leadership and problem-solving skills, in addition to the quality of our performance. Our goal is always to deliver the most comprehensive value possible for each customer.”

Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain, said, “Our 100 Great Supply Chain Partners are a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. We commend this year’s Great Supply Chain Partners for standing out in a competitive field.” The full list can be seen here .

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,506 locations and approximately 96,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com