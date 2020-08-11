New Moovila Release Enables Faster, More Efficient Work Management

Update Includes Moovila Power Grid and InterProject Dependencies, Enhancing Support for High-Volume, High-Velocity Projects

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moovila ,® the world’s smartest project management software, today announced the launch of its latest product update, which includes the introduction of Moovila Power Grid and InterProject Dependencies.



Designed to help input and analyze extensive data quickly, the new Moovila Power Grid uses shortcuts and keystrokes to help project managers focus on execution. The approach allows for faster, more efficient work management, combining the familiarity of working within a spreadsheet with the smart technology that successful managers need to move projects forward.

The Power Grid sits on top of Moovila’s proprietary Critical Path Engine, which builds digital architectures for project plans based on discrete mathematics and graph theory. Additional features of the platform include predictive timeline forecasts, customizable diagnostics and real-time, task-level insights, giving project managers the ability to reroute around obstacles and keep projects on track. The update offers users enhanced access to accurate, accountable and predictive tools to support on-time and on-budget execution for all projects, including those that are high-volume and high-velocity.

The release also includes InterProject Dependencies, a new functionality that makes it possible to connect projects and interdepartmental work across teams. InterProject Dependencies provides a view of the project portfolio, accounting for all of the steps needed to move a project forward, including the stakeholders and timelines. As dependencies arise, the feature updates model dates across the project, helping keep teams accountable and apprised of the status.

Moovila president and CEO Mike Psenka shared, “Moovila centralizes work management, eliminating the need for messy email threads and other disjointed communications. With this update, we’re taking that to the next level, providing a dynamically updated single source of truth that delivers accurate forecasts and transparent accountability throughout the life of a project.”

Moovila leverages critical path modeling, Capacity Management, Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and IoT integration to bridge project management, collaboration and process automation. With the same level of effort that it takes to manage a simple task list, Moovila helps organizations tackle complex, high-risk projects by contextualizing what needs to get done, defining clear deadlines and ensuring accountability on the part of stakeholders.

Psenka concluded, “If there’s one thing we’ve all learned this year, it’s that flexibility is an absolute must. Our latest update with the introduction of the Moovila Power Grid and InterProject Dependencies gives project managers and their teams the tools needed to drive successful outcomes no matter the circumstances.”

About Moovila®

Moovila® connects people and work in a single integrated environment bringing intelligence, automation and insights into a collaborative project management platform. Moovila models and manages workflows while seamlessly integrating the real-life capacity and schedules of the people and resources delivering the work.

Moovila empowers customers with clear and simple process design tools, automatic scheduling, real-life capacity management and analytics, IoT connectivity and a suite of collaboration and accountability tools all designed to connect and consolidate every aspect of work management. For the first time, organizations can manage their entire work ecosystem using the same data on the same platform, gaining a single source of truth. For more information, visit www.Moovila.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c5c65155-8d0e-4b94-a277-1871ac76e7da

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. Media Contacts: Kate Achille The Devon Group for Moovila +1-732-706-0123 ext. 703 kate@devonpr.com