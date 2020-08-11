Latest Release of Altair® PBS Professional® Offers Up to Tenfold Faster Performance for More Diverse and Dynamic HPC Workloads

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global technology company providing solutions in product development, high-performance computing (HPC), and data analytics, today announced a major update to Altair® PBS Professional®, the market-leading HPC workload manager.



New features within the PBS Professional base scheduler enable customers to increase throughput as much as tenfold, manage costs and resources more accurately, and easily access efficient scaling through cloud bursting.

“For our users, the latest version of PBS Professional represents a significant increase in functionality and value. It will provide customers with the flexibility, scalability, and efficiency they need to flourish in a uniquely dynamic operating environment,” said Sam Mahalingam, chief technology officer at Altair. “The addition of a hierarchical structure makes PBS Professional a truly full-spectrum proposition – accommodating workloads ranging from multi-core, long-running HPC jobs to high-throughput workloads that could potentially involve tens of millions of high-frequency jobs in a single day.”

With the latest iteration of PBS Professional, users benefit from:

Massively high throughput scheduling, with the flexibility to accommodate more diverse and dynamic workloads via hierarchical scheduling. PBS Professional now embraces both high-performance and high-throughput computing workloads. Users can employ a "personal” scheduler to queue their own jobs sequentially, all within the same overall scheduler.

The ability to simulate workloads to find the most productive approach to scaling HPC resources.

Allocation management to control and optimize budgets across multiple sites, departments, and HPC clusters by scheduling resources to match an organization’s unique profile of costs and resources.

Cloud bursting via a graphical user interface (GUI) that requires no specialist expertise, with the freedom to leverage on-demand resources from both public and private clouds.

For more details on the advantages of PBS Professional, visit https://www.altair.com/pbs-professional/ . To learn more about Altair’s HPC solutions, register for the Altair HPC Virtual Summit at https://web.altair.com/altair-virtual-hpc-summit .

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .