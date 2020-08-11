Rise People Launches Canada’s First Advisor Engagement Platform

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), a leading digital people management platform, announced today the launch of Canada’s first advisor engagement platform to modernize the group insurance sales and administration process from end-to-end. The platform empowers advisors with tools that streamline back-end processes while delivering a seamless and paperless front-end experience for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada’s (“Sun Life”) Group Benefits clients.



Today’s announcement marks an important step forward as the insurance industry strives to provide greater convenience and efficiency to advisors and clients. Advisors can gain a competitive advantage by using the platform to sell, administer benefits and collaborate on group plans with Sun Life.

“Technology is playing an increasing role in the advisor-client relationship as more clients have come to expect a highly personalized and efficient experience from their advisors. We recognize the importance of technology and are committed to providing clients and advisors the best possible experience with a cutting-edge digital platform,” said Julie Bevacqua, President, Rise.

“This platform is a gateway to provide our advisors with a seamless digital experience to manage their clients and their benefits plans. We continue to look for innovative ways to digitize and modernize benefits in Canada. This new tool will ultimately help advisors provide Clients with access to the benefits they need”, said Sophie Ouellet, Vice-President, Business Development, Group Benefits at Sun Life.

The advisor engagement platform is the technology backbone that connects advisors with clients and their employees. The integrated solution helps advisors sell group life and health benefits and individual insurance, add value and improve the client experience by offering digital enrolment, access to an online marketplace, ongoing benefits administration and an advisor practice management solution to store client data and generate comprehensive reports. Included is a convenient dashboard that provides advisors a complete overview of their most current client information, including changes to plan member benefits information and enrolment statuses.

“Our goal is to deliver the best value possible to our clients with personalized guidance and an outstanding experience that is unparalleled in the industry,” said Chris Nielsen, partner at CapriCMW Insurance, a leading Canadian benefits advisory firm. “Technology that allows us to focus on our clients and facilitates the consultation process will transform the group health benefits experience, enabling advisors like CapriCMW Insurance to improve every touchpoint during the plan member and plan sponsor experience from beginning to end.”

This latest announcement reinforces Rise’s commitment to improving engagement by unifying the Rise people and advisory experience platforms into a single solution. Advisors, clients and their employees now have the advantage of seamless integration between group life and health benefits, HR and payroll management, saving them time and improving the overall people experience.

The platform is available at no cost to advisors across Canada. The platform is available for Sun Life’s Group Benefits clients and will be available to other insurance carriers in the months to come. For more information on how advisors can sign up, please contact Josh McBride at josh.mcbride@risepeople.com .

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions that is used by thousands of employers across Canada. Rise is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices in Toronto and Montreal. For more information, visit www.risepeople.com and schedule a demo to see how Rise can give you more choice, convenience, and savings.