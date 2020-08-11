Mediasite Announces New Integration with Elentra for Hybrid Learning

Integration lets instructors, staff, students easily record, upload, share and watch lesson videos in any Elentra course

/EIN News/ -- MADISON, Wis., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediasite today announced its latest learning management system (LMS) integration with e-learning technology Elentra.

Elentra is a platform used by health sciences schools as an LMS, as well as a tool for curriculum management, online exam delivery and more. The new integration lets instructors, staff and authorized students easily record, upload, share and watch Mediasite videos directly in any Elentra course.

“I cannot express how much time is being saved by the integration of Mediasite into Elentra,” said Melissa Tedder, East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine, a Mediasite user. “Thank you for making lecture capture so much more manageable. This is one of my favorite features of Elentra.”

The Elentra-Mediasite integration works similar to other LMSs Mediasite integrates with like Blackboard, Canvas, Sakai, Moodle and Brightspace. The combined power of Elentra with Mediasite means all videos have a central secure home benefiting from Mediasite’s in-video search, engagement tools and viewership analytics.

Systems like Elentra are a critical part of a school’s teaching and learning strategy, and so are the massive amounts of video lessons students and faculty are creating daily – especially in this COVID video-first world. It’s only natural these components go hand-in-hand, as it’s proven that videos embedded into LMSs enhance student learning and retention. By seamlessly combing Mediasite with Elentra, you can:

Empower instructors to easily schedule, record and upload Mediasite videos directly from Elentra, where they are daily

Streamline the time-consuming steps to organize, publish and share videos

Use analytics to correlate student viewing behaviors to learning outcomes and content effectiveness

“We are excited to have developed this integration with Mediasite to supplement the existing power and flexibility Elentra offers, providing our customers with an exceptional and seamless video experience,” said Andrew Dos-Santos, Elentra.

“To put it simply, the new Mediasite-Elentra integration puts video where it makes the most sense for students,” said Bill Cherne, VP of Customer Success and Support, Mediasite. “We pride ourselves in how seamlessly Mediasite works with technologies like LMSs, conferencing systems and accessibility tools that schools are already using. Our top priority is ensuring an engaging and collaborative learning experience for our users, and we are excited about our latest integration with Elentra.”

Mediasite is a highly-automated and integrated video platform that facilitates hybrid learning in this new digital-first world. Trusted by 1,700 schools in 65 countries, Mediasite quickly and cost-effectively scales the capture, management, delivery and search of live and on-demand streaming videos. Mediasite’s solutions create the most engaging, data-rich and personalized learning experiences possible as students and instructors collaborate from a distance.

