Grandiose Supermarket Opens New Marina Walk Store
Announces Launch of Remodeled Stores and Major Expansion PlansDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Arab Emirates, Dubai, August 10, 2020: Grandiose, the contemporary neighborhood supermarket chain, has opened a new store in the Dubai Marina Walk, adding to its existing popular supermarket in the area at the Dubai Marina Promenade.
As a keen listener to customer feedback, Grandiose Supermarket has also remodeled its other outlets in the UAE to deliver an enhanced customer journey and serve communities better.
Accordingly, Grandiose is introducing a unique look and feel with a surreal experience of freshness, colorfulness and delicious aroma. The chain has upgraded its impressive assortments to include a range of more appetizing fresh bread and viennoiserie, as well as premium coffee that customers can enjoy in the supermarket's seating area/cafe. Needless to add, the product range has been entirely designed to match and exceed customer expectations in the respective communities.
Grandiose has further launched a new “choco avenue” letting customers indulge in a wide variety of chocolates brought to them from the best sources all over the world. A full range of cheese is also offered from a variety of European countries as well as ethnic food, chicken rotisserie and superior quality of fish, deli and meat.
An exclusive section dedicated to beauty products is being launched to delight the esteemed customers of Grandiose.
Speaking on the launch, Olivier Latour, CEO of Grandiose supermarkets, said, “our newest store is well placed in the Marina Walk within the prestigious Emaar 6 towers community. The excellent customer feedback we have enjoyed over the past few months has encouraged us to embark on a major expansion in the UAE. Watch this space for a series of opening ceremonies in the coming weeks across many key locations in the country”
Grandiose supermarkets currently operate from Dubai Marina, Um Suqeim 1, Silicon Oasis, Barsha, Dubai Mall, Marina Walk, RAK Grove and Address Downtown, with several others scheduled to open in the UAE.
Grandiose has announced that for home delivery, orders can be placed via phone calls or WhatsApp chat on store number directly. Customers can also use the community’s grocery delivery apps such as el Grocer and Instashop to receive orders directly to their doorstep.
-Ends-
About Grandiose:
Grandiose is a concept store that opened its doors in 2016, providing grocery and ready to eat products with an emphasis on health and freshness. Through its outlets operating across the UAE, Grandiose is redefining grocery shopping by offering a highly personal experience that is fully aligned to customer needs. Through its wide array of high-quality products, catering to all dietary needs and preferences, Grandiose empowers customers to maintain their moral engagements. Visit www.grandiose.net to learn more.
For more information, please contact:
Moatasem Al Ahmad – Marketing
moatasem@gagroup.net
Moatasem Al Ahmad
Grandiose Supermarket
+971 55 211 8482
email us here