Memoir recalls the hopes, challenges, adversities and triumphs of granddaughter of German immigrant homesteaders in North Dakota

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “I wish someone would write my story,” Carol F. Tuntland’s late mother confided in her. Tuntland knew it would be a daunting task, but considered it a worthy challenge. Now she is happy to share her mother’s story in “Henrietta: Promises in the Sky!” (published by LifeRich Publishing).

Irene Henrietta Bork was born in 1917 during World War I on a homestead on the prairies of southeastern North Dakota. As the granddaughter of two immigrant families and named for her paternal grandmother, she grew up appreciating the opportunities she had in the United States, always interested in history, politics and the happenings in North Dakota. She married Fay Sanders and together they raised four children, including Holly, whose life meeting the challenges of Down Syndrome inspired family and friends.

Mother-daughter memories are interwoven in this positive and inspiring story of Irene Henrietta’s life (1917-2013) as she and her family faced life’s challenges and adversities, primarily in a small town in North Dakota.

“Henrietta: Promises in the Sky!” brings readers directly into a dynamic, significant and satisfying personal life. It also serves as an important record of life from the end of World War I into the 21st century. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.amazon.com/Henrietta-Promises-Sky-Carol-Tuntland/dp/1489726594

About the Author

Carol F. Tuntland has spent her life as an adventurer, growing up in North Dakota, enjoying life as an Air Force wife and mother, and serving as a college professor of fashion and textiles at Cal State University, Los Angeles. She earned a bachelor’s degree in home economics from North Dakota State University, a master’s degree in home economics from Cal State University, Long Beach and a doctorate in Institutional Management from Pepperdine University. She is retired and enjoys traveling the world and writing family stories. She lives in Huntington Beach, California and is co-author of “The Textiles Handbook” with Dr. Rebecca Davis.

