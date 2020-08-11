Dony Mask is proud of exporting Vietnamese face mask to the world - Branded, Customized, OEM, ODM Available
We do not compromise on our product's quality. There was one buyer who requested us to remove the aseptic packaging to reduce the price, but we insisted on quality and so we turned away the client.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, August 11, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During this pandemic period, there has been heightened demand in protective clothing, especially face masks. Dony Garment, a garment manufacturing company in Vietnam, has taken part in this global fight against Coronavirus pandemic with such gear. Over the past few months, Dony has specialized in this production, and demand for their products has grown globally. Read on to find out more about this company’s secrets to success as we talk to their CEO.
— Mr. Henry Pham - CEO DONY Garment Company
Brief History about Dony Garment
Dony Garment Company was founded in 2009. It acts as a branch of the Dony International Corporation and specializes in making uniforms and clothes for the local Vietnamese population. Besides being among the largest uniform manufacturers, Dony Garment has moved international, exporting products to Australia, Europe, Asia, and America.
Dony Garment Sales Improve with the Corona Face Masks
Dony began with local orders of around 70,000 units in March. By end-March, the company had started receiving orders from the Middle East. According to Dony Garment’s director, Pham Quang Anh, there have been a series of export orders from Europe, America, and Australia, mainly Canada and France.
Ultimately, Dony has had significant safety and quality certification from Germany, French, the US, Vietnam, and the surrounding nation from the very start. Dony’s masks are quality-certified in public health protection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), France Directorate General of Armaments certified, and received certification marking by the French Cert.
Above all, Dony face masks are approved by Germany’s Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restrictions of Chemicals (REACH) compliance certificate. This approval is quite significant and a key selling point of the company’s masks as it shows their products pass the set European Union’s REACH standards. Dony prides itself with high-quality masks that have the following features:
• Meet all the rigorous requirements for global export and use.
• Its strap could extend 270 percent of the original length, which reduces the discomfort for users when wearing the mask for a long time.
• Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99,9% even after 60 washes (no other masks reach this pinnacle yet)
• Equipped with three layers for maximum protections (Antimicrobial Finished)
• Take out packaging and wear without washing (Dony Mask sterilized with E.O gas technology used for Medical Supplies - E.O gas has the ability to penetrate the tiniest of pathways and destroy all kinds of bacteria and virus).
• Super skin-friendly and tailored to even those with sensitive skin
• Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, breathable
• No suffocation issues encountered, thus ideal for sports players.
• Filter dust particles & Fungi-proofing
• Come in different colors that are currently in fashion.
• Resist dust, odor, and UV (The UV-resistance level of our face masks is 99.95%, which is equal to that of premium sunscreen lotions).
• Eco-friendly & Save over 85% vs disposable masks
Dony emphasizes product quality, and cannot do anything to compromise their products. The only arising concern from a customer was about medical packaging. According to the company's director, Pham, it cannot fault its product's quality for customer satisfaction.
Dony’s efforts in garment manufacture have received recognition far and wide, even overseas countries. Despite there being numerous mask manufacturing companies in Vietnam, only selected few comply with international regulations. According to the CEO and Founder of JJFT, a design and textile group, Nicolas Jo, Dony overrides other similar companies as they fully satisfy Japan's specs' requirements.
The CEO of Dony claims that he came to terms with the difficulties that other businesses and people globally are facing during this pandemic period. For this reason, Pham, together with other Dony leaders, has made a significant effort to contribute medical relief to nations such as Cuba, Russia, and the US. Recently, the company gave out 100,000 anti-glob and antibacterial garment-masks to the Vietnamese medical relief fund to ship to the US.
So far, Dony Mask has exported tens of millions of 3-ply Anti-drop Reusable Antibacterial Cloth face masks to South Africa, China, African, USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Dubai, Europe, Kenya, Ireland, Arabic, Belgium, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, Italy, Spain, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan, Greece, Czech...
Dony’s Marketing Strategies Thrive despite Difficult Times
Speaking on how Dony has recently surged in sales during this COVID-19 period, Pham highlighted that the Dony masks were ‘the remedy' the company wished to survive this harsh time. This garment-manufacturing company's significant success factor is their flexibility of operations, making uniforms, clothes, and now these cloth-masks. Thus, Dony’s 2020 annual revenue is expected to be twice what they made last year.
Dony’s factory ground has expanded from 420 to 1,600 meters’ square during this pandemic. Furthermore, the company is reaping from the partnerships it’s getting from producers and wholesale buyers from different sectors. Unlike before, they now have sufficient funds to purchase specialized machinery to enhance their operations' efficiency.
One of the company’s that Dony has recently partnered with is Toop Sports: "Since we have done business with Dony, and we have built a trust between us, Dony offered Toop Sports to distribute and sell their face masks in the US market. With Dony's help and cooperation, we can continue to produce, ship out, and sell face masks," said Razz Yayapour, co-owner of Toop Sports
Nevertheless, Dony’s CEO, Henry Pham, indicated a need to switch their market strategies again, due to the current, excess supply of these facemasks on the market. Some of the key, short-term tactics they are implementing include inventory management and laying off employees. Pham explains that this pandemic has made them realize the existing market gap of Personal Protective Clothing (PPE). These products are much needed in sensitive industries and government relief warehouses.
Ultimately, Dony eyes to continue with their garment manufacture and incorporate some PPE, i.e., gloves, hats, clothing, and shoes. They are a growing company that we expect to improve in the coming years gradually.
