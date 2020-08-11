Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Burning Rock Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

  • Revenues of RMB107.0 million (US$15.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 26.1% increase over the corresponding period in 2019.
  • Key publications:
    • BENEFIT biomarker study (with AstraZeneca) published in Journal of Thoracic Oncology1 
    • Blood-based MSI validation published in Journal of Molecular Diagnostics2
    • NSCLC liquid-biopsy real-world validation (COMPASS) published in Translational Lung Cancer Research3
    • Clinical validation and genetic landscape studies on multiple cancer types including breast cancer,4 lymphoma,5 etc.
  • Entered into collaboration with Illumina on developing IVD kit solutions on the NextSeq 550Dx system, building on the two companies’ successful collaboration back in 2015 on the MiSeq Dx system that led to the first NMPA (National Medical Products Administration) approved NGS panel for the China market.
  • Entered into collaboration with CStone Pharmaceuticals (2616.HK) on CDx development for pralsetinib.
  • Progressing on the training and validation of the Company’s 6-cancer test, which builds on the Company’s 3-cancer test demonstrated in January 2020, with improved assay and bioinformatics.
  • Launched the PREDICT (Pan-CanceR Early DetectIon ProjeCT) study, a prospective, multi-center study that is expected to enroll 14,000 patients in China, to develop and validate the Company’s pan-cancer early detection test.
  • Completed initial public offering and concurrent private placement, with an aggregate offering size of US$281.2 million (giving effect to the full exercise of the over-allotment option).

“We appreciate existing and new shareholders’ valuable support towards our IPO in June, the largest IPO by a molecular diagnostics company from China, as we look to leveraging the proceeds raised to catalyze our growth trajectory,” said Yusheng Han, chairman and chief executive officer of Burning Rock. “Amid sporadic COVID incidents in China during the second quarter, we returned to positive year-over-year revenue growth. We continued our efforts to bring NGS testing capability in-house for hospitals through our decentralized, kit based, in-hospital channel; we also advanced our market leadership position in the central-laboratory channel where samples are sent out to third-party laboratories for testing. For early cancer detection, after four years of internal R&D, we launched the 14,000 patient PREDICT study during the second quarter, the first early detection study in multiple cancer types in China, to further develop and validate our blood-based test.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB107.0 million (US$15.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 26.1% increase from RMB84.8 million for the same period in 2019.

  • Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB74.6 million (US$10.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 17.7% increase from RMB63.4 million for the same period in 2019, primarily attributable to resumed volume growth of the Company’s central laboratory business. This reversed the 37% year-over-year decreasing trend during the first quarter. Number of patients tested in the central laboratory channel increased by 19.9% to 7,252 for the three months ended June 30, 2020 from 6,047 for the same period in 2019.
  • Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB27.6 million (US$3.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 69.0% increase from RMB16.3 million for the same period in 2019, driven by resumed kit revenue growth of existing contracted hospitals and ramp-up of newly contracted hospitals. This reversed the 36% year-over-year decreasing trend during the first quarter. Number of contracted partner hospitals in the in-hospital channel increased to 24 as of June 30, 2020 from 21 as of March 31, 2020 and 19 as of December 31, 2019.
  • Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB4.8 million (US$0.6 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 6.2% decrease from RMB5.1 million for the same period in 2019.

Cost of revenues was RMB28.6 million (US$4.0 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 25.6% increase from RMB22.8 million for the same period in 2019, which was in line with the Company’s continued business growth.

Gross profit was RMB78.4 million (US$11.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 26.3% increase from RMB62.0 million for the same period in 2019. Gross margin was 73.3% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, compared to 73.2% for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses were RMB151.4 million (US$21.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing a 67.3% increase from RMB90.5 million for the same period in 2019.

  • Research and development expenses were RMB71.2 million (US$10.1 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing an 103.4% increase from RMB35.0 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation expenses for options granted to research and development personnel.
  • Selling and marketing expenses were RMB38.0 million (US$5.4 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing an 8.8% increase from RMB34.9 million for the same period in 2019.
  • General and administrative expenses were RMB42.2 million (US$5.9 million) for the three months ended June 30, 2020, representing an 105.1% increase from RMB20.6 million for the same period in 2019, primarily due to (i) an increase in staff cost, which was in line with the continued growth of the Company’s business, and (ii) expenses related to the Company’s initial public offering.

Net loss was RMB71.1 million (US$10.1 million), compared to RMB26.0 million for the same period in 2019.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB2.6 billion (US$363.2 million) as of June 30, 2020.

2020 Financial Guidance

Assuming no significant resurgence of the COVID pandemic in China, Burning Rock expects its full year 2020 revenues to be approximately RMB420 million (US$59.4 million), implying a 28% year-over-year growth in the second half of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to Guard Life via Science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, with the leading market share in China and over 185,000 tissue and liquid-based tests completed cumulatively, and ii) NGS-based cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: www.brbiotech.com.

_____________________________

1 Refined Stratification Based on Baseline Concomitant Mutations and Longitudinal circulating tumor DNA Monitoring in Advanced EGFR-mutant Lung Adenocarcinoma under Gefitinib Treatment. Accepted, Journal of Thoracic Oncology.

2 Detection of Microsatellite Instability from Circulating Tumor DNA by Targeted Deep Sequencing. Journal of Molecular Diagnostic.

3 Circulating tumor DNA clearance predicts prognosis across treatment regimen in a large real-world longitudinally monitored advanced non-small cell lung cancer cohort. Translational Lung Cancer Research.

4 Characterizations of Cancer Gene Mutations in Chinese Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients. Frontiers in Oncology.

5 Molecular profiling of Chinese R-CHOP treated DLBCL patients: identifying a high-risk subgroup. International Journal of Cancer. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32399964/.


Selected Operating Data

  Three months ended
  March 31,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2020
Central Laboratory Channel:            
Number of patients tested 5,336 6,047 6,769 7,576 4,680 7,252
Number of ordering physicians(1) 984 1,059 1,155 1,222 810 1,175
Number of ordering hospitals(2) 249 265 281 304 232 284

______________ 

(1)  Represents physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.
(2)  Represents hospitals whose residing physicians who on average order at least one test from us every month during a relevant period in the central laboratory channel.


  As of
  March 31,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2020
In-hospital Channel:            
Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 17 20 21 21 23 23
Contracted partner hospitals(2) 14 15 19 19 21 24
Total number of partner hospitals 31 35 40 40 44 47

_______________ 

(1)  Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.
(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.


Selected Financial Data

  For three months ended
Revenues March 31,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2020
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 72,807 63,394 69,304 70,749 46,141 74,607
In-hospital channel 26,557 16,329 30,704 14,088 17,123 27,588
Pharma research and development channel 5,101 5,090 3,716 3,838 4,065 4,776
Total revenues 104,465 84,813 103,724 88,675 67,329 106,971


  For three months ended
Gross profit March 31,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2020
  (RMB in thousands)
Central laboratory channel 54,910 46,122 50,113 51,420 32,434 56,556
In-hospital channel 19,870 12,571 25,412 319 10,126 19,269
Pharma research and development channel 3,332 3,366 2,662 3,237 2,224 2,573
Total gross profit 78,112 62,059 78,187 54,976 44,784 78,398


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

 (in thousands, except for share and per share data)

  For the three months ended
  March 31,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2019		 December 31,
2019		 March 31,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020
  RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$
Revenues 104,465   84,813   103,724   88,675   67,329   106,971   15,141  
Cost of revenues (26,353 ) (22,754 ) (25,537 ) (33,699 ) (22,545 ) (28,573 ) (4,044 )
Gross profit 78,112   62,059   78,187   54,976   44,784   78,398   11,097  
Operating expenses:              
Research and development expenses (31,427 ) (34,992 ) (38,278 ) (52,238 ) (40,016 ) (71,176 ) (10,074 )
Selling and marketing expenses (26,690 ) (34,929 ) (42,606 ) (49,109 ) (29,815 ) (37,992 ) (5,377 )
General and administrative expenses (31,565 ) (20,614 ) (30,866 ) (49,112 ) (34,295 ) (42,272 ) (5,983 )
Total operating expenses (89,682 ) (90,535 ) (111,750 ) (150,459 ) (104,126 ) (151,440 ) (21,434 )
Loss from operations  (11,570 ) (28,476 ) (33,563 ) (95,483 ) (59,342 ) (73,042 ) (10,337 )
Interest income 128   3,806   3,686   3,541   3,985   44   6  
Interest expense (4,210 ) (1,826 ) (1,650 ) (1,303 ) (1,178 ) 1,939   274  
Other (expense) income, net (176 ) (329 ) (37 ) (341 ) (151 ) 122   17  
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (101 ) 1,142   800   (355 ) 611   (118 ) (17 )
Change in fair value of warrant liability 64   (347 ) (1,403 ) (1,153 ) 3,503   -   -  
Loss before income tax (15,865 ) (26,030 ) (32,167 ) (95,094 ) (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (10,057 )
Income tax expenses -   -   -   -   -   -    
Net loss (15,865 ) (26,030 ) (32,167 ) (95,094 ) (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (10,057 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (15,865 ) (26,030 ) (32,167 ) (95,094 ) (52,572 ) (71,055 ) (10,057 )
Accretion of convertible preferred shares (50,296 ) (41,770 ) (33,772 ) (39,173 ) (26,288 ) (38,400 ) (5,435 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (66,161 ) (67,800 ) (65,939 ) (134,267 ) (78,860 ) (109,455 ) (15,492 )
Loss per share:                            
Basic and diluted (2.86 ) (2.93 ) (2.85 ) (5.49 ) (3.15 ) (2.68 ) (0.38 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:                            
Basic and diluted 23,167,232   23,167,232   23,167,232   24,437,444   25,031,575   40,786,167   40,786,167  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:              
Foreign currency translation adjustments (278 ) (14,288 ) 45,317   (6,647 ) 11,422   (2,336 ) (331 )
Total comprehensive loss (16,143 ) (40,318 ) 13,150   (101,741 ) (41,150 ) (73,391 ) (10,388 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (16,143 ) (40,318 ) 13,150   (101,741 ) (41,150 ) (73,391 ) (10,388 )



  For the six months ended
  June 30,
2019		 June 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020
  RMB RMB US$
Revenues 189,278   174,300   24,670  
Cost of revenues (49,107 ) (51,118 ) (7,235 )
Gross profit 140,171   123,182   17,435  
Operating expenses:      
Research and development expenses (66,419 ) (111,192 ) (15,738 )
Selling and marketing expenses (61,619 ) (67,807 ) (9,597 )
General and administrative expenses (52,179 ) (76,567 ) (10,837 )
Total operating expenses (180,217 ) (255,566 ) (36,172 )
Loss from operations  (40,046 ) (132,384 ) (18,737 )
Interest income 3,934   4,029   570  
Interest expense (6,036 ) 761   108  
Other expense, net (505 ) (29 ) (4 )
Foreign exchange gain, net 1,041   493   70  
Change in fair value of warrant liability (283 ) 3,503   496  
Loss before income tax (41,895 ) (123,627 ) (17,497 )
Income tax expenses -   -   -  
Net loss (41,895 ) (123,627 ) (17,497 )
Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (41,895 ) (123,627 ) (17,497 )
Accretion of convertible preferred shares (92,066 ) (64,688 ) (9,156 )
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (133,961 ) (188,315 ) (26,653 )
Loss per share:            
Basic and diluted (5.78 ) (5.73 ) (0.81 )
Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation:
     
Basic and diluted  23,167,232   32,865,350   32,865,350  
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax of nil:
     
Foreign currency translation adjustments (14,566 ) 9,086   1,286  
Total comprehensive loss (56,461 ) (114,541 ) (16,211 )
Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (56,461 ) (114,541 ) (16,211 )


Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

  As of
December 31, 2019 		As of
 June 30, 2020
  RMB RMB US$
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents 94,235 2,565,973 363,190
Restricted cash 4,009 263 37
Short-term investment 313,988 - -
Accounts receivable 88,822 83,120 11,765
Contract assets 909 18,076 2,558
Amounts due from related parties 74,368 - -
Inventories 58,116 67,375 9,536
Prepayments and other current assets 72,340 58,633 8,301
Total current assets 706,787 2,793,440 395,387
Non-current assets:      
Equity method investment 1,790 1,764 250
Long-term investment 38,369 38,937 5,511
Property and equipment, net 89,314 90,711 12,839
Intangible assets, net 343 239 34
Other non-current assets 10,954 16,536 2,341
Total non-current assets 140,770 148,187 20,975
TOTAL ASSETS 847,557 2,941,627 416,362



Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

  As of December 31, 2019 As of June 30, 2020 As of June 30, 2020
  RMB RMB US$
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable 12,348   26,741   3,785  
Deferred revenue 49,539   57,643   8,159  
Capital lease obligations, current 4,893   5,157   730  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 54,059   102,603   14,523  
Customer deposits 4,104   15,631   2,212  
Short-term borrowing 2,370   2,370   335  
Current portion of long-term borrowings 37,129   14,035   1,987  
Total current liabilities 164,442   224,180
   31,731  
Non-current liabilities:      
Deferred government grants 991   263   37  
Capital lease obligations 4,816   2,169   307  
Long-term borrowings 18,266   32,178   4,555  
Warrant liability 23,503   -   -  
Total non-current liabilities 47,576   34,610   4,899  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 212,018   258,790   36,630  
Mezzanine equity:      
Series A convertible preferred shares 186,991   -   -  
Series B convertible preferred shares 466,983   -   -  
Series C convertible preferred shares 873,059   -   -  
Total mezzanine equity 1,527,033   -   -  
Shareholders’ (deficit) equity:      
Ordinary shares 31   -   -  
Class A ordinary shares -   114   17  
Class B ordinary shares -   21   3  
Additional paid-in capital 45,640   3,798,869   537,695  
Accumulated deficits (946,464 ) (1,134,552 ) (160,585 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,299   18,385   2,602  
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (891,494 ) 2,682,837   379,732  
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANIE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY 847,557   2,941,627   416,362  



Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flow

(in thousands)

  For the three months ended June 30,
  2019  2020  
  RMB RMB US$
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (54,992 ) 61,124   8,652  
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (168,462 ) 296,102   41,910  
Net cash generated from financing activities 3,075   1,845,953   261,278  
Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,748 ) (1,487 ) (211 )
Net (decrease) increase cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (222,127 ) 2,201,692   311,629  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 407,867   364,544   51,598  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 185,740   2,566,236   363,227   


