Idaho Attorney General's Landlord Tenant Manual

This Landlord Tenant Manual was created by the Idaho Attorney General's Office and describes both landlord and tenant's rights and responsibilities in areas such as moving in, lease agreements, privacy, repairs and damages, utilities, mold, rent, changing the lease agreement, moving out, the Manufactured Home Residency Act, and storage units. This manual also includes citations to relevant law in these areas.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.