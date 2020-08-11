Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Idaho Attorney General's Landlord Tenant Manual

This Landlord Tenant Manual was created by the Idaho Attorney General's Office and describes both landlord and tenant's rights and responsibilities in areas such as moving in, lease agreements, privacy, repairs and damages, utilities, mold, rent, changing the lease agreement, moving out, the Manufactured Home Residency Act, and storage units. This manual also includes citations to relevant law in these areas.

