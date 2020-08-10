Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- Provides second half fiscal 2020 outlook to deliver 750 to 1,000 railcars

Announces start of production at the Castaños, Mexico joint venture plant

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Business Highlights

  • Second quarter revenue of $17.5 million on deliveries of 100 railcars
  • Second quarter net loss of $12.8 million, or $0.97 per share
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $52.4 million as of June 30, 2020
  • Second quarter backlog totaled 1,839 railcars, with an aggregate value of approximately $207 million
  • Started production at Castaños, Mexico joint venture facility in July
  • Second half 2020 delivery outlook forecasted to range between 750 and 1,000 railcars
  • Company continues to prioritize employee and community safety, and is strictly adhering to pre-established health and safety protocols including those necessary in response to the global pandemic

“During the second quarter, FreightCar America restarted two of the four production lines in Shoals, and managed through the disruption brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. I am very proud of how our team responded, as we focused equally on health, safety and meeting customer expectations,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “In addition to these important undertakings, we continued to move forward with our vision to become the highest quality and lowest cost producer. In July, we started production at the new joint venture plant in Castaños, Mexico along with preparation for the certification process. We were able to hire an extremely experienced workforce and are happy to welcome them to the team.”

Meyer added, “The pandemic-related disruption further contributed to a difficult demand environment across our industry, which was already in the midst of a cyclical downtown. This further challenged both railcar orders and production scheduling during the second quarter.  Of note, we had one additional week of operational downtime in our Shoals facility in the quarter as we halted production to protect the health and safety of our workforce. And while the recovery pattern remains opaque, we are encouraged by the recent improvement in order inquiries for car types that we are well suited to build.”

Meyer concluded, “Our overall production ramped well through July, giving us confidence in our forecast for second half deliveries to range between 750 and 1,000 railcars. As we look forward, we remain equally focused on preserving our liquidity while also continuing to build the foundation for our future. We believe we are taking the right steps to navigate both the cyclical downturn and pandemic, while repositioning FreightCar America for future success.”

Second Quarter Results

  • Consolidated revenues were $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $73.6 million in the second quarter of 2019. The Company delivered 100 railcars in the second quarter of 2020, compared to 11 in the first quarter of 2020 and 729 railcars in the second quarter of 2019.

  • The Company had a backlog totaling 1,839 railcars on June 30, 2020, valued at approximately $207 million.

  • Consolidated operating loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $12.9 million, compared to an operating loss of $15.8 million for the second quarter of 2019.

  • Net loss attributable to FreightCar America, Inc. (“FCA”) in the second quarter of 2020 was $12.8 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to FCA of $15.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. 

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call & Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and live webcast on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss its second quarter 2020 financial results. Investors, analysts, and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call, available on the Company’s website at:

Event URL: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=141184

Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing 877-407-0789 or 201-689-8562 and should use confirmation number 13708161.  Please dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call to ensure your participation. An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on August 11, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on August 25, 2020.  To access the replay, please dial 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671.  The replay pass code is 13708161.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are “forward-looking statements” as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Shoals facility, including the facility not meeting internal assumptions or expectations and unforeseen liabilities from Navistar; the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

           
  June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
       
Assets (in thousands, except for share and per share data)
Current assets          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 48,540     $ 66,257  
Restricted certificates of deposit   3,855       3,769  
Accounts receivable, net   6,789       6,991  
Inventories, net   47,116       25,092  
Income tax receivable   1,027       535  
Other current assets   14,265       7,035  
Total current assets   121,592       109,679  
           
Property, plant and equipment, net   39,469       38,564  
Railcars available for lease, net   38,393       38,900  
Right of use asset   53,442       56,507  
Other long-term assets   888       1,552  
Total assets $ 253,784     $ 245,202  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity          
Current liabilities          
Accounts and contractual payables $ 18,054     $ 11,713  
Accrued payroll and other employee costs   306       1,389  
Reserve for workers' compensation   3,344       3,210  
Accrued warranty   7,903       8,388  
Customer deposits   33,012       5,123  
Deferred income state and local incentives, current   2,219       2,219  
Lease liability, current   15,063       14,960  
Current portion of long-term debt   13,950       -  
Other current liabilities   5,626       2,428  
Total current liabilities   99,477       49,430  
Long-term debt, net of current portion   6,250       10,200  
Accrued pension costs   6,006       6,510  
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term   3,612       4,722  
Lease liability, long-term   48,306       53,766  
Other long-term liabilities   2,833       3,420  
Total liabilities   166,484       128,048  
           
Stockholders’ equity          
Preferred stock   -       -  
Common stock   136       127  
Additional paid in capital   83,318       83,027  
Treasury stock, at cost   (1,281 )     (989 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (10,499 )     (10,780 )
Retained earnings   16,086       45,824  
Total FreightCar America stockholders' equity   87,760       117,209  
Noncontrolling interest in JV   (460 )     (55 )
Total stockholders' equity   87,300       117,154  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 253,784     $ 245,202  
           

FreightCar America, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)

                       
    Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
    2019
                         
  (In thousands, except for share and per share data)
                       
Revenues $ 17,458     $ 73,661     $ 22,655     $ 144,369  
Cost of sales   23,602       67,637       37,602       145,194  
Gross (loss) profit   (6,144 )     6,024       (14,947 )     (825 )
Selling, general and administrative expenses   6,537       15,352       13,947       23,019  
Loss on sale of railcars available for lease   -       5,196       -       5,196  
Restructuring and impairment charges   267       1,319       1,147       1,319  
Operating loss   (12,948 )     (15,843 )     (30,041 )     (30,359 )
Interest expense and deferred financing costs   (167 )     (115 )     (463 )     (151 )
Other income   134       83       358       402  
Loss before income taxes   (12,981 )     (15,875 )     (30,146 )     (30,108 )
Income tax (benefit) provision   (1 )     12       (3 )     (189 )
Net loss   (12,980 )     (15,887 )     (30,143 )     (29,919 )
Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in JV   (189 )     -       (405 )     -  
Net loss attributable to FreightCar America $ (12,791 )   $ (15,887 )   $ (29,738 )   $ (29,919 )
Net loss per common share attributable to FreightCar America- basic and diluted $ (0.97 )   $ (1.26 )   $ (2.26 )   $ (2.37 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding  – basic and diluted   12,405,011       12,352,271       12,385,946       12,344,684  

FreightCar America, Inc.
Segment Data
(Unaudited)

 
  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 30,   June 30,
  2020
   2019
   2020
   2019
Revenues:                      
Manufacturing $ 15,129     $ 70,817     $ 18,069     $ 138,412  
Corporate and Other   2,329       2,844       4,586       5,957  
Consolidated revenues $ 17,458     $ 73,661     $ 22,655     $ 144,369  
                       
Operating loss:                      
Manufacturing $ (8,348 )   $ (3,019 )   $ (20,148 )   $ (12,656 )
Corporate and Other   (4,600 )     (12,824 )     (9,893 )     (17,703 )
Consolidated operating loss   (12,948 )     (15,843 )     (30,041 )     (30,359 )


FreightCar America, Inc. 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(Unaudited)

           
    Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities   (in thousands)
     
Net loss $ (30,143 )   $ (29,919 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities:          
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges   352       1,319  
Depreciation and amortization   5,884       6,471  
Change in inventory reserve   5,052       (440 )
Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets   3,065       5,662  
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives   (1,110 )     (1,109 )
Loss on sale of railcars available for lease   -       5,196  
Stock-based compensation recognized   17       274  
Other non-cash items, net   153       90  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:          
Accounts receivable   202       5,338  
Inventories   (27,076 )     3,214  
Other assets   (7,188 )     (2,307 )
Accounts and contractual payables   6,456       (4,890 )
Accrued payroll and employee benefits   (941 )     910  
Income taxes receivable/payable   (13 )     (197 )
Accrued warranty   (485 )     (1,516 )
Lease liability   (5,391 )     (9,091 )
Customer deposits   27,889       (1,719 )
Other liabilities   2,625       7,827  
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits   (131 )     (266 )
Net cash flows used in operating activities   (20,783 )     (15,153 )
           
Cash flows from investing activities          
           
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit   (3,855 )     (1,117 )
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit   3,769       4,400  
Purchase of securities held to maturity   -       (1,986 )
Proceeds from maturity of securities   -       20,025  
Purchase of property, plant and equipment   (7,009 )     (2,034 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease   170       11,442  
Net cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities   (6,925 )     30,730  
           
Cash flows from financing activities          
           
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt   10,000       10,200  
Employee stock settlement   (9 )     (59 )
Deferred financing costs   -       (929 )
Net cash flows provided by financing activities   9,991       9,212  
           
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (17,717 )     24,789  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period   66,257       45,070  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 48,540     $ 69,859  


INVESTOR & MEDIA CONTACT Joe Caminiti or Elizabeth Steckel
TELEPHONE 312-445-2870

