Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC Announces New Independent Board Member of its Closed-End Funds

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”), adviser for two closed-end funds, Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: CEN), today announced that William H. Wright II joined the current Boards of Directors/Trustees of its closed-end funds, effective August 1, 2020. He joined independent Board members Messrs. Edward Kuczmarski, Stuart McFarland, Louis Salvatore and Ms. Heather Goldman, and interested Board member Mr. David Levi of PSG.



Mr. Wright was a Managing Director of Morgan Stanley until his retirement in 2010, having joined the firm in 1982. During his career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, Mr. Wright headed the corporate finance execution group where he was responsible for leading and coordinating teams in the execution of complex equity offerings for multinational corporations. Following his career in investment banking, Mr. Wright served as an independent Board member of two closed-end funds until 2016, and served on the faculties of the Ray Garrett Jr. Corporate and Securities Law Institute at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and the Practicing Law Institute. Mr. Wright is also a member of the Board of Directors of the New York City Ballet. In addition to serving on other Boards, he is interested in innovative philanthropic initiatives.

“Billy’s years of service as a director of various organizations, his extensive financial and leadership experience, managerial skills and business acumen bring valuable skills and a wealth of knowledge that I believe will benefit our closed-end fund investors,” said Edward Kuczmarski, PSG’s closed-end funds’ Chairman of the Board.

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $15 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2020, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $515 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2020. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com .

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. and Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. Each Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com .

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, serves as the distributor for Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund.