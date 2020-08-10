Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2020 results.



Second Quarter Highlights

Swift market reaction with no further capital required in 2020 to hold position; cut capital expenditures in Q2 2020 85% vs Q1 2020

Decreased Adjusted G&A to $2.08/Boe in 1H 2020 vs $5.47/Boe in 1H 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information)

Generated Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $98 MM, representing >70% growth from Q2 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)

Maintained peer-leading net leverage of <2.00x; focused on free cash flow in 2H 2020 and paying down debt

Opportunistically accelerated hedge value by lowering weighted average strike price from existing hedges, without unwinding trades

Second Quarter Results

Average daily net production for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 14,264 Boe per day, of which oil represented 60%. Total revenue for the second quarter was $18.5 million, of which 85% related to crude oil. Realized gains on derivative settlements totaled $32.5 million for the second quarter.

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was particularly difficult because it forced us to put a hold on our plans for growth in 2020, which we had been making tremendous progress on up to that point. However, I am proud of our team’s ability to work remotely and still keep our business on track to a brighter future. Current production is now back to or even above levels prior to shutting-in over 50% of our field, and we’re now benefiting from our proactive workover and well optimization program during this downturn.”

Adjusted G&A was $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.99 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $8.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.03 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of $127.3 million including a full cost ceiling test impairment of $60.1 million. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share of $7.86, and Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $98.2 million, compared to $56.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

As of August 11, 2020, Battalion had 9,000 Bopd of oil hedged for the second half of 2020 at an average price of $39.85 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of June 30, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $37.5 million.

Mr. Little commented further, “As we await a return to the drill bit next year, I’m pleased we have been able to optimize our base business, which will continue to serve as a foundation for generating free cash flow through these challenging times. We will benefit in the long term from allocating capital to price-agnostic projects in preparation for future activity as well as continue to pursue de-leveraging, responsible M&A opportunities.”

Conference Call Information

Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). To participate in the conference call, dial 720-452-9102 or 800-437-2398 (toll free) a few minutes before the call begins and reference Battalion Oil Corporation confirmation code 6548872. The conference call recording will also be posted to Battalion’s website: www.battalionoil.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion

Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact

John-Davis Rutkauskas

Director, Corporate Finance & IR

(832) 538-0551





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Operating revenues: Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales: Oil $ 15,758 $ 53,232 $ 57,675 $ 98,749 Natural gas 836 (1,655 ) 1,190 (194 ) Natural gas liquids 1,437 4,297 6,190 9,242 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales 18,031 55,874 65,055 107,797 Other 463 504 838 497 Total operating revenues 18,494 56,378 65,893 108,294 Operating expenses: Production: Lease operating 10,300 13,473 22,789 27,659 Workover and other 539 1,368 1,862 4,014 Taxes other than income 1,493 3,308 4,408 6,201 Gathering and other 15,228 11,041 25,775 25,910 Restructuring 2,162 654 2,580 11,925 General and administrative 5,270 12,519 9,126 17,127 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,382 40,425 32,412 70,400 Full cost ceiling impairment 60,107 664,383 60,107 939,622 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — 2,897 — 3,782 Total operating expenses 109,481 750,068 159,059 1,106,640 Income (loss) from operations (90,987 ) (693,690 ) (93,166 ) (998,346 ) Other income (expenses): Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts (34,761 ) 17,010 83,538 (47,789 ) Interest expense and other (1,568 ) (14,470 ) (3,197 ) (27,059 ) Total other income (expenses) (36,329 ) 2,540 80,341 (74,848 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (127,316 ) (691,150 ) (12,825 ) (1,073,194 ) Income tax benefit (provision) — 50,306 — 95,791 Net income (loss) $ (127,316 ) $ (640,844 ) $ (12,825 ) $ (977,403 ) Net income (loss) per share of common stock: Basic $ (7.86 ) $ (4.03 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (6.15 ) Diluted $ (7.86 ) $ (4.03 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (6.15 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,204 159,050 16,204 158,801 Diluted 16,204 159,050 16,204 158,801





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Successor June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 401 $ 5,701 Accounts receivable, net 23,792 48,504 Assets from derivative contracts 27,229 4,995 Restricted cash — 4,574 Prepaids and other 3,911 7,379 Total current assets 55,333 71,153 Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method): Evaluated 496,489 420,609 Unevaluated 104,408 105,009 Gross oil and natural gas properties 600,897 525,618 Less - accumulated depletion (111,188 ) (19,474 ) Net oil and natural gas properties 489,709 506,144 Other operating property and equipment: Other operating property and equipment 3,529 3,655 Less - accumulated depreciation (816 ) (378 ) Net other operating property and equipment 2,713 3,277 Other noncurrent assets: Assets from derivative contracts 24,322 224 Operating lease right of use assets 538 3,165 Other assets 5,976 703 Total assets $ 578,591 $ 584,666 Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 66,365 $ 97,333 Liabilities from derivative contracts 8,466 8,069 Current portion of long-term debt 1,031 — Operating lease liabilities 877 923 Asset retirement obligations — 109 Total current liabilities 76,739 106,434 Long-term debt, net 180,178 144,000 Other noncurrent liabilities: Liabilities from derivative contracts 5,631 4,854 Asset retirement obligations 10,794 10,481 Operating lease liabilities 78 2,247 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized; 16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 328,454 327,108 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (23,285 ) (10,460 ) Total stockholders' equity 305,171 316,650 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 578,591 $ 584,666





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (127,316 ) $ (640,844 ) $ (12,825 ) $ (977,403 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,382 40,425 32,412 70,400 Full cost ceiling impairment 60,107 664,383 60,107 939,622 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — 2,897 — 3,782 Deferred income tax provision (benefit) — (50,306 ) — (95,791 ) Stock-based compensation, net 786 1,025 1,173 (5,757 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 67,221 (10,764 ) (45,157 ) 57,405 Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs — 573 — 977 Amortization of discount and premium — 56 — 111 Reorganization items, net (739 ) — (5,723 ) — Accrued settlements on derivative contracts 5,272 (1,426 ) 349 (406 ) Other income (expense) 457 (17 ) 464 371 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 20,170 6,002 30,800 (6,689 ) Changes in working capital 10,591 3,934 12,304 (20,209 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 30,761 9,936 43,104 (26,898 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Oil and natural gas capital expenditures (43,007 ) (58,092 ) (91,164 ) (139,160 ) Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties 500 1,247 500 1,247 Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties — — — (2,809 ) Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures — (34,023 ) — (64,576 ) Funds held in escrow and other — (4 ) 509 (5 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (42,507 ) (90,872 ) (90,155 ) (205,303 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings 30,209 120,000 81,209 244,000 Repayments of borrowings (19,000 ) (37,000 ) (44,000 ) (56,000 ) Equity issuance costs and other — (21 ) (32 ) (427 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,209 82,979 37,177 187,573 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (537 ) 2,043 (9,874 ) (44,628 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 938 195 10,275 46,866 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 401 $ 2,238 $ 401 $ 2,238







BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

(Unaudited)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Production volumes: Crude oil (MBbls) 775 939 1,712 1,860 Natural gas (MMcf) 1,632 2,516 4,171 4,457 Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 251 285 601 578 Total (MBoe) 1,298 1,643 3,008 3,181 Average daily production (Boe/d) 14,264 18,055 16,527 17,575 Average prices: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 20.33 $ 56.69 $ 33.69 $ 53.09 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.51 (0.66 ) 0.29 (0.04 ) Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 5.73 15.08 10.30 15.99 Total per Boe 13.89 34.01 21.63 33.89 Cash effect of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 40.67 $ (0.58 ) $ 21.40 $ 0.05 Natural gas (per Mcf) 0.58 1.44 0.42 1.00 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) — 11.16 — 8.74 Total per Boe 25.01 3.80 12.76 3.02 Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts: Crude oil (per Bbl) $ 61.00 $ 56.11 $ 55.09 $ 53.14 Natural gas (per Mcf) 1.09 0.78 0.71 0.96 Natural gas liquids (per Bbl) 5.73 26.24 10.30 24.73 Total per Boe 38.90 37.81 34.39 36.91 Average cost per Boe: Production: Lease operating $ 7.94 $ 8.20 $ 7.58 $ 8.70 Workover and other 0.42 0.83 0.62 1.26 Taxes other than income 1.15 2.01 1.47 1.95 Gathering and other, as adjusted (1) 9.08 6.60 7.43 7.71 Restructuring 1.67 0.40 0.86 3.75 General and administrative, as adjusted (1) 2.85 4.99 2.08 5.47 (1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below: General and administrative: General and administrative, as reported $ 4.06 $ 7.62 $ 3.03 $ 5.38 Stock-based compensation: Non-cash (0.61 ) (0.62 ) (0.39 ) 1.81 Non-recurring professional fees and other: Cash (0.60 ) (2.01 ) (0.56 ) (1.72 ) General and administrative, as adjusted(2) $ 2.85 $ 4.99 $ 2.08 $ 5.47 Gathering and other, as reported 11.73 6.72 8.57 8.15 Rig termination and stacking charges and other(3) (2.65 ) (0.12 ) (1.14 ) (0.44 ) Gathering and other, as adjusted(4) $ 9.08 $ 6.60 $ 7.43 $ 7.71 Total operating costs, as reported 25.30 25.38 21.27 25.44 Total adjusting items (3.86 ) (2.75 ) (2.09 ) (0.35 ) Total operating costs, as adjusted(5) $ 21.44 $ 22.63 $ 19.18 $ 25.09

General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes. Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 As Reported: Net income (loss), as reported $ (127,316 ) $ (640,844 ) $ (12,825 ) $ (977,403 ) Impact of Selected Items: Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts: Crude oil $ 66,279 $ (13,160 ) $ (45,555 ) $ 50,840 Natural gas 942 2,819 398 2,484 Natural gas liquids — (423 ) — 4,081 Total mark-to-market non-cash charge 67,221 (10,764 ) (45,157 ) 57,405 Full cost ceiling impairment 60,107 664,383 60,107 939,622 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — 2,897 — 3,782 Restructuring 2,162 654 2,580 11,925 Rig termination and stacking charges and other 4,211 3,678 5,117 7,325 Selected items, before income taxes 133,701 660,848 22,647 1,020,059 Income tax effect of selected items (1) — (17,502 ) — (97,206 ) Selected items, net of tax 133,701 643,346 22,647 922,853 As Adjusted: Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3) $ 6,385 $ 2,502 $ 9,822 $ (54,550 ) Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (7.86 ) $ (4.03 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (6.15 ) Impact of selected items 8.25 4.05 1.40 5.81 Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3) $ 0.39 $ 0.02 $ 0.61 $ (0.34 ) Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported $ (7.86 ) $ (4.03 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (6.15 ) Impact of selected items 8.25 4.05 1.40 5.81 Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4) $ 0.39 $ 0.02 $ 0.61 $ (0.34 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 30,761 $ 9,936 $ 43,104 $ (26,898 ) Changes in working capital (10,591 ) (3,934 ) (12,304 ) 20,209 Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital 20,170 6,002 30,800 (6,689 ) Cash components of selected items 1,390 5,758 12,621 19,564 Income tax effect of selected items (1) — (1,209 ) — (4,108 ) Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3) $ 21,560 $ 10,551 $ 43,421 $ 8,767





For the 2019 columns, this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $121.3 million and $117.0 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance and deferred tax liability for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (Predecessor), respectively. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Successor), net income (loss), earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020 (Successor). The impact of selected items for the three ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 159.1 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items. The impact of selected items for the six ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.8 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Successor Predecessor Successor Predecessor Three Months Three Months Six Months Six Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ (127,316 ) $ (640,844 ) $ (12,825 ) $ (977,403 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,842 14,382 3,556 26,354 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,382 40,425 32,412 70,400 Full cost ceiling impairment 60,107 664,383 60,107 939,622 Income tax provision (benefit) — (50,306 ) — (95,791 ) Stock-based compensation 786 1,025 1,173 (5,757 ) Interest income (232 ) (17 ) (329 ) (78 ) Restructuring 2,162 654 2,580 11,925 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets 52 — 52 416 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — 2,897 — 3,782 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 67,221 (10,764 ) (45,157 ) 57,405 Rig termination and stacking charges and other 4,211 3,678 5,117 7,325 Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2) $ 23,215 $ 25,513 $ 46,686 $ 38,200

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) includes approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations. For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020 (Successor).









BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019(1) September 30, 2019 Net income (loss), as reported $ (127,316 ) $ 114,491 $ (125,826 ) $ (63,284 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 1,842 1,714 1,430 9,911 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 14,382 18,030 19,996 20,512 Full cost ceiling impairment 60,107 — — 45,568 Stock-based compensation 786 387 — (2,278 ) Interest income (232 ) (97 ) (128 ) (13 ) Reorganization items, net — — 118,664 1,758 Restructuring 2,162 418 1,175 3,223 (Gain) loss on sale of other assets 52 — (6 ) 2 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets — — (506 ) (164 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts 67,221 (112,378 ) 18,681 (11,571 ) Other(2) 4,211 906 (901 ) 15,276 Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4) $ 23,215 $ 23,471 $ 32,579 $ 18,940 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4) $ 98,205

For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the Adjusted LTM EBITDA ended June 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods. Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig termination and stacking charges, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million of proceeds and $0.1 million of charges for hedge monetizations. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 includes approximately $0.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during these periods.





BATTALION OIL CORPORATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)

(In thousands)

Three Months Three Months Three Months Three Months Ended Ended Ended Ended June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 Net income (loss), as reported $ (640,844 ) $ (336,559 ) $ 146,668 $ (81,837 ) Impact of adjusting items: Interest expense 14,382 11,972 12,610 11,759 Depletion, depreciation and accretion 40,425 29,975 25,130 20,310 Full cost ceiling impairment 664,383 275,239 — — Income tax provision (benefit) (50,306 ) (45,485 ) 95,791 — Stock-based compensation 1,025 (6,782 ) 3,025 4,423 Interest income (17 ) (61 ) (117 ) (142 ) Restructuring 654 11,271 — — (Gain) loss on sale of other assets — 416 290 103 (Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties — — — 1,331 (Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets 2,897 885 (119,003 ) — Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts (10,764 ) 68,169 (161,798 ) 50,763 Other(1) 3,678 3,647 1,827 7,080 Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3) $ 25,513 $ 12,687 $ 4,423 $ 13,790 Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3) $ 56,413