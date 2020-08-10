Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battalion Oil Corporation (NYSEA: BATL, “Battalion” or the “Company”) today announced its second quarter 2020 results.

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Swift market reaction with no further capital required in 2020 to hold position; cut capital expenditures in Q2 2020 85% vs Q1 2020
  • Decreased Adjusted G&A to $2.08/Boe in 1H 2020 vs $5.47/Boe in 1H 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information)
  • Generated Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $98 MM, representing >70% growth from Q2 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information)
  • Maintained peer-leading net leverage of <2.00x; focused on free cash flow in 2H 2020 and paying down debt
  • Opportunistically accelerated hedge value by lowering weighted average strike price from existing hedges, without unwinding trades

Second Quarter Results
Average daily net production for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 14,264 Boe per day, of which oil represented 60%. Total revenue for the second quarter was $18.5 million, of which 85% related to crude oil. Realized gains on derivative settlements totaled $32.5 million for the second quarter.

Richard Little, the Company’s CEO, commented, “The second quarter was particularly difficult because it forced us to put a hold on our plans for growth in 2020, which we had been making tremendous progress on up to that point. However, I am proud of our team’s ability to work remotely and still keep our business on track to a brighter future. Current production is now back to or even above levels prior to shutting-in over 50% of our field, and we’re now benefiting from our proactive workover and well optimization program during this downturn.”

Adjusted G&A was $2.85 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $4.99 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019 (see Selected Operating Data table for additional information). Lease operating and workover expense was $8.36 per Boe in the second quarter of 2020 and $9.03 per Boe in the second quarter of 2019.

The Company reported a net loss to common stockholders for the second quarter of $127.3 million including a full cost ceiling test impairment of $60.1 million. The Company reported a net loss per basic and diluted share of $7.86, and Adjusted LTM EBITDA of $98.2 million, compared to $56.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 (see Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation table for additional information).

As of August 11, 2020, Battalion had 9,000 Bopd of oil hedged for the second half of 2020 at an average price of $39.85 per barrel. For 2021, the Company has 7,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $45.51 per barrel. For 2022, the Company has 4,000 Bopd of oil hedged at an average price of $52.38 per barrel. As of June 30, 2020, the mark-to-market value of derivative contracts was approximately $37.5 million.

Mr. Little commented further, “As we await a return to the drill bit next year, I’m pleased we have been able to optimize our base business, which will continue to serve as a foundation for generating free cash flow through these challenging times. We will benefit in the long term from allocating capital to price-agnostic projects in preparation for future activity as well as continue to pursue de-leveraging, responsible M&A opportunities.”

Conference Call Information
Battalion Oil Corporation has scheduled a conference call for Tuesday, August 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. EDT (10:00 a.m. CDT). To participate in the conference call, dial 720-452-9102 or 800-437-2398 (toll free) a few minutes before the call begins and reference Battalion Oil Corporation confirmation code 6548872. The conference call recording will also be posted to Battalion’s website: www.battalionoil.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about anticipated production, liquidity, capital spending, drilling and completion plans, and forward guidance. Forward-looking statements may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as "expects", "believes", "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "estimates", “projects”, "potential", "possible", or "probable" or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "should", or "could" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations and involve certain assumptions or estimates that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings submitted by the Company to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or through the Company's website at www.battalionoil.com. Readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. The Company has no duty, and assumes no obligation, to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or changes in the Company's expectations.

About Battalion
Battalion Oil Corporation is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States.

Contact
John-Davis Rutkauskas
Director, Corporate Finance & IR
(832) 538-0551


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Six Months     Six Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019
Operating revenues:                            
Oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales:                            
Oil   $  15,758       $  53,232     $  57,675       $  98,749  
Natural gas      836          (1,655 )      1,190          (194 )
Natural gas liquids      1,437          4,297        6,190          9,242  
Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids sales      18,031          55,874        65,055          107,797  
Other      463          504        838          497  
Total operating revenues      18,494          56,378        65,893          108,294  
                             
Operating expenses:                            
Production:                            
Lease operating      10,300          13,473        22,789          27,659  
Workover and other      539          1,368        1,862          4,014  
Taxes other than income      1,493          3,308        4,408          6,201  
Gathering and other      15,228          11,041        25,775          25,910  
Restructuring      2,162          654        2,580          11,925  
General and administrative      5,270          12,519        9,126          17,127  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion      14,382          40,425        32,412          70,400  
Full cost ceiling impairment      60,107          664,383        60,107          939,622  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets      —          2,897        —          3,782  
Total operating expenses      109,481          750,068        159,059          1,106,640  
Income (loss) from operations      (90,987 )        (693,690 )      (93,166 )        (998,346 )
                             
Other income (expenses):                            
Net gain (loss) on derivative contracts      (34,761 )        17,010        83,538          (47,789 )
Interest expense and other      (1,568 )        (14,470 )      (3,197 )        (27,059 )
Total other income (expenses)      (36,329 )        2,540        80,341          (74,848 )
Income (loss) before income taxes      (127,316 )        (691,150 )      (12,825 )        (1,073,194 )
Income tax benefit (provision)      —          50,306        —          95,791  
Net income (loss)   $  (127,316 )     $  (640,844 )   $  (12,825 )     $  (977,403 )
                             
Net income (loss) per share of common stock:                            
Basic   $  (7.86 )     $  (4.03 )   $  (0.79 )     $  (6.15 )
Diluted   $  (7.86 )     $  (4.03 )   $  (0.79 )     $  (6.15 )
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                            
Basic      16,204          159,050        16,204          158,801  
Diluted      16,204          159,050        16,204          158,801  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

             
    Successor
    June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents   $  401     $  5,701  
Accounts receivable, net      23,792        48,504  
Assets from derivative contracts      27,229        4,995  
Restricted cash      —        4,574  
Prepaids and other      3,911        7,379  
Total current assets      55,333        71,153  
Oil and natural gas properties (full cost method):            
Evaluated      496,489        420,609  
Unevaluated      104,408        105,009  
Gross oil and natural gas properties      600,897        525,618  
Less - accumulated depletion      (111,188 )      (19,474 )
Net oil and natural gas properties      489,709        506,144  
Other operating property and equipment:            
Other operating property and equipment      3,529        3,655  
Less - accumulated depreciation      (816 )      (378 )
Net other operating property and equipment      2,713        3,277  
Other noncurrent assets:            
Assets from derivative contracts      24,322        224  
Operating lease right of use assets      538        3,165  
Other assets      5,976        703  
Total assets   $  578,591     $  584,666  
             
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   $  66,365     $  97,333  
Liabilities from derivative contracts      8,466        8,069  
Current portion of long-term debt      1,031        —  
Operating lease liabilities      877        923  
Asset retirement obligations      —        109  
Total current liabilities      76,739        106,434  
Long-term debt, net      180,178        144,000  
Other noncurrent liabilities:            
Liabilities from derivative contracts      5,631        4,854  
Asset retirement obligations      10,794        10,481  
Operating lease liabilities      78        2,247  
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders' equity:            
Common stock: 100,000,000 shares of $0.0001 par value authorized;            
16,203,967 and 16,203,940 shares issued and outstanding as of            
June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively      2        2  
Additional paid-in capital      328,454        327,108  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)      (23,285 )      (10,460 )
  Total stockholders' equity      305,171        316,650  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $  578,591     $  584,666  


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Six Months     Six Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:                            
Net income (loss)   $  (127,316 )     $  (640,844 )   $  (12,825 )     $  (977,403 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash                            
provided by (used in) operating activities:                            
Depletion, depreciation and accretion      14,382          40,425        32,412          70,400  
Full cost ceiling impairment      60,107          664,383        60,107          939,622  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets      —          2,897        —          3,782  
Deferred income tax provision (benefit)      —          (50,306 )      —          (95,791 )
Stock-based compensation, net      786          1,025        1,173          (5,757 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts      67,221          (10,764 )      (45,157 )        57,405  
Amortization and write-off of deferred loan costs      —          573        —          977  
Amortization of discount and premium      —          56        —          111  
Reorganization items, net      (739 )        —        (5,723 )        —  
Accrued settlements on derivative contracts      5,272          (1,426 )      349          (406 )
Other income (expense)      457          (17 )      464          371  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital      20,170          6,002        30,800          (6,689 )
Changes in working capital      10,591          3,934        12,304          (20,209 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities      30,761          9,936        43,104          (26,898 )
                             
Cash flows from investing activities:                            
Oil and natural gas capital expenditures      (43,007 )        (58,092 )      (91,164 )        (139,160 )
Proceeds received from sale of oil and natural gas properties      500          1,247        500          1,247  
Acquisition of oil and natural gas properties      —          —        —          (2,809 )
Other operating property and equipment capital expenditures      —          (34,023 )      —          (64,576 )
Funds held in escrow and other      —          (4 )      509          (5 )
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities      (42,507 )        (90,872 )      (90,155 )        (205,303 )
                             
Cash flows from financing activities:                            
Proceeds from borrowings      30,209          120,000        81,209          244,000  
Repayments of borrowings      (19,000 )        (37,000 )      (44,000 )        (56,000 )
Equity issuance costs and other      —          (21 )      (32 )        (427 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities      11,209          82,979        37,177          187,573  
                             
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash      (537 )        2,043        (9,874 )        (44,628 )
                             
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period      938          195        10,275          46,866  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period   $  401       $  2,238     $  401       $  2,238  



BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(Unaudited)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Six Months     Six Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019
                             
Production volumes:                            
Crude oil (MBbls)      775          939        1,712          1,860  
Natural gas (MMcf)      1,632          2,516        4,171          4,457  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls)      251          285        601          578  
Total (MBoe)      1,298          1,643        3,008          3,181  
Average daily production (Boe/d)      14,264          18,055        16,527          17,575  
                             
Average prices:                            
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $  20.33       $  56.69     $  33.69       $  53.09  
Natural gas (per Mcf)      0.51          (0.66 )      0.29          (0.04 )
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)      5.73          15.08        10.30          15.99  
Total per Boe      13.89          34.01        21.63          33.89  
                             
Cash effect of derivative contracts:                            
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $  40.67       $  (0.58 )   $  21.40       $  0.05  
Natural gas (per Mcf)      0.58          1.44        0.42          1.00  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)      —          11.16        —          8.74  
Total per Boe      25.01          3.80        12.76          3.02  
                             
Average prices computed after cash effect of settlement of derivative contracts:                            
Crude oil (per Bbl)   $  61.00       $  56.11     $  55.09       $  53.14  
Natural gas (per Mcf)      1.09          0.78        0.71          0.96  
Natural gas liquids (per Bbl)      5.73          26.24        10.30          24.73  
Total per Boe      38.90          37.81        34.39          36.91  
                             
Average cost per Boe:                            
Production:                            
Lease operating   $  7.94       $  8.20     $  7.58       $  8.70  
Workover and other      0.42          0.83        0.62          1.26  
Taxes other than income      1.15          2.01        1.47          1.95  
Gathering and other, as adjusted (1)      9.08          6.60        7.43          7.71  
Restructuring      1.67          0.40        0.86          3.75  
General and administrative, as adjusted (1)      2.85          4.99        2.08          5.47  
                             
(1) Represents gathering and other and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation below:
                             
General and administrative:                            
General and administrative, as reported   $  4.06       $  7.62     $  3.03       $  5.38  
Stock-based compensation:                            
Non-cash      (0.61 )        (0.62 )      (0.39 )        1.81  
Non-recurring professional fees and other:                            
Cash      (0.60 )        (2.01 )      (0.56 )        (1.72 )
General and administrative, as adjusted(2)   $  2.85       $  4.99     $  2.08       $  5.47  
                             
Gathering and other, as reported      11.73          6.72        8.57          8.15  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other(3)      (2.65 )        (0.12 )      (1.14 )        (0.44 )
Gathering and other, as adjusted(4)   $  9.08       $  6.60     $  7.43       $  7.71  
                             
Total operating costs, as reported      25.30          25.38        21.27          25.44  
Total adjusting items      (3.86 )        (2.75 )      (2.09 )        (0.35 )
Total operating costs, as adjusted(5)   $  21.44       $  22.63     $  19.18       $  25.09  
  1. General and administrative, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes non-cash stock-based compensation charges relating to equity awards under our incentive stock plans, as well as other cash charges associated with non-recurring professional fees and other costs. The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on general and administrative expenses and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparison to prior periods.
  2. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees.
  3. Gathering and other, as adjusted, is a non-GAAP measure that excludes rig termination and stacking charges and other costs.  The Company believes that it is useful to understand the effects that these charges have on gathering and other expense and total operating costs and that exclusion of such charges is useful for comparative purposes.
  4. Represents lease operating, workover and other expense, taxes other than income, gathering and other expense and general and administrative costs per Boe, adjusted for items noted in the reconciliation above.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
SELECTED ITEM REVIEW AND RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Six Months     Six Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019
As Reported:                            
Net income (loss), as reported   $  (127,316 )     $  (640,844 )   $  (12,825 )     $  (977,403 )
                             
Impact of Selected Items:                            
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts:                            
  Crude oil   $  66,279       $  (13,160 )   $  (45,555 )     $  50,840  
  Natural gas       942          2,819        398          2,484  
  Natural gas liquids      —          (423 )      —          4,081  
Total mark-to-market non-cash charge      67,221          (10,764 )      (45,157 )        57,405  
Full cost ceiling impairment      60,107          664,383        60,107          939,622  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets      —          2,897        —          3,782  
Restructuring      2,162          654        2,580          11,925  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other      4,211          3,678        5,117          7,325  
Selected items, before income taxes      133,701          660,848        22,647          1,020,059  
Income tax effect of selected items (1)      —          (17,502 )      —          (97,206 )
Selected items, net of tax      133,701          643,346        22,647          922,853  
                             
As Adjusted:                            
Net income (loss), excluding selected items (2)(3)   $  6,385       $  2,502     $  9,822       $  (54,550 )
                             
Basic net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $  (7.86 )     $  (4.03 )   $  (0.79 )     $  (6.15 )
Impact of selected items      8.25          4.05        1.40          5.81  
Basic net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)   $  0.39       $  0.02     $  0.61       $  (0.34 )
                             
                             
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, as reported   $  (7.86 )     $  (4.03 )   $  (0.79 )     $  (6.15 )
Impact of selected items      8.25          4.05        1.40          5.81  
Diluted net income (loss) per common share, excluding selected items (2)(3)(4)   $  0.39       $  0.02     $  0.61       $  (0.34 )
                             
                             
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   $  30,761       $  9,936     $  43,104       $  (26,898 )
Changes in working capital      (10,591 )        (3,934 )      (12,304 )        20,209  
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital      20,170          6,002        30,800          (6,689 )
Cash components of selected items      1,390          5,758        12,621          19,564  
Income tax effect of selected items (1)      —          (1,209 )      —          (4,108 )
Cash flows from operations before changes in working capital, adjusted for selected items (2)(3)   $  21,560       $  10,551     $  43,421       $  8,767  


  1. For the 2019 columns, this represents the tax impact using an estimated tax rate of 21.0% and includes a $121.3 million and $117.0 million adjustment for the net change in valuation allowance and deferred tax liability for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 (Predecessor), respectively.
  2. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures presented based on management's belief that they will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results.  These financial measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per share and cash flows from operations, as defined by GAAP. These financial measures may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Net income (loss) and earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flows from operations before changes in working capital adjusted for selected items are non-GAAP measures. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
  3. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Successor), net income (loss), earnings per share excluding selected items and cash flow from operations before changes in working capital include approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations.  For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020 (Successor).
  4. The impact of selected items for the three ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 159.1 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.  The impact of selected items for the six ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) and 2019 (Predecessor) were calculated based upon weighted average diluted shares of 16.2 million and 158.8 million, respectively, due to the net income (loss) available to common stockholders, excluding selected items.


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                             
    Successor     Predecessor   Successor     Predecessor
    Three Months     Three Months   Six Months     Six Months
    Ended     Ended   Ended     Ended
    June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019   June 30, 2020     June 30, 2019
                             
Net income (loss), as reported   $  (127,316 )     $  (640,844 )   $  (12,825 )     $  (977,403 )
Impact of adjusting items:                            
Interest expense      1,842          14,382        3,556          26,354  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion      14,382          40,425        32,412          70,400  
Full cost ceiling impairment      60,107          664,383        60,107          939,622  
Income tax provision (benefit)      —          (50,306 )      —          (95,791 )
Stock-based compensation      786          1,025        1,173          (5,757 )
Interest income      (232 )        (17 )      (329 )        (78 )
Restructuring      2,162          654        2,580          11,925  
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets      52          —        52          416  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets      —          2,897        —          3,782  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts      67,221          (10,764 )      (45,157 )        57,405  
Rig termination and stacking charges and other      4,211          3,678        5,117          7,325  
Adjusted EBITDA(1)(2)   $  23,215       $  25,513     $  46,686       $  38,200  
  1. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 (Successor) includes approximately $16.4 million and $16.3 million of net proceeds from hedge monetizations.  For both periods, approximately $8.2 million of the net proceeds relate to the monetization of hedge positions associated with the third quarter of 2020 (Successor).


 

BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019(1)   September 30, 2019
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $  (127,316 )   $  114,491     $  (125,826 )   $  (63,284 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense      1,842        1,714        1,430        9,911  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion      14,382        18,030        19,996        20,512  
Full cost ceiling impairment      60,107        —        —        45,568  
Stock-based compensation      786        387        —        (2,278 )
Interest income      (232 )      (97 )      (128 )      (13 )
Reorganization items, net      —        —        118,664        1,758  
Restructuring      2,162        418        1,175        3,223  
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets      52        —        (6 )      2  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets      —        —        (506 )      (164 )
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts      67,221        (112,378 )      18,681        (11,571 )
Other(2)      4,211        906        (901 )      15,276  
Adjusted EBITDA(3)(4)   $  23,215     $  23,471     $  32,579     $  18,940  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(1)(3)(4)   $  98,205                    
  1. For illustrative purposes, the Company has combined the Successor and Predecessor results to derive combined results for the Adjusted LTM EBITDA ended June 30, 2020. The combination was generated by addition of comparable financial statement line items. However, because of various adjustments to the consolidated financial statements in connection with the application of fresh-start reporting, including asset valuation adjustments and liability adjustments, the results of operations for the Successor are not comparable to those of the Predecessor. The Company believes that subject to consideration of the impact of fresh-start reporting, combining the results of the Predecessor and Successor provides meaningful information about Adjusted LTM EBITDA that assists a reader in understanding the Company’s financial results for the applicable periods.
  2. Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig termination and stacking charges, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring professional fees and costs.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
  4. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and March 31, 2020 includes approximately $16.4 million of proceeds and $0.1 million of charges for hedge monetizations.  Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 includes approximately $0.9 million and $0.1 million, respectively, of proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during these periods. 


BATTALION OIL CORPORATION
ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Unaudited)
(In thousands)

                         
    Three Months   Three Months   Three Months   Three Months
    Ended   Ended   Ended   Ended
    June 30, 2019   March 31, 2019   December 31, 2018   September 30, 2018
                         
Net income (loss), as reported   $  (640,844 )   $  (336,559 )   $  146,668     $  (81,837 )
Impact of adjusting items:                        
Interest expense      14,382        11,972        12,610        11,759  
Depletion, depreciation and accretion      40,425        29,975        25,130        20,310  
Full cost ceiling impairment      664,383        275,239        —        —  
Income tax provision (benefit)      (50,306 )      (45,485 )      95,791        —  
Stock-based compensation      1,025        (6,782 )      3,025        4,423  
Interest income      (17 )      (61 )      (117 )      (142 )
Restructuring      654        11,271        —        —  
(Gain) loss on sale of other assets      —        416        290        103  
(Gain) loss on sale of oil and natural gas properties      —        —        —        1,331  
(Gain) loss on sale of Water Assets      2,897        885        (119,003 )      —  
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives contracts      (10,764 )      68,169        (161,798 )      50,763  
Other(1)      3,678        3,647        1,827        7,080  
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(3)   $  25,513     $  12,687     $  4,423     $  13,790  
                         
Adjusted LTM EBITDA(2)(3)   $  56,413                    
  1. Other adjustments to net income (loss), as reported include rig stacking charges, transaction costs, prepetition reorganization costs and other non-recurring costs.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure, which is presented based on management's belief that it will enable a user of the financial information to understand the impact of these items on reported results. This financial measure is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP measures, including net income (loss). This financial measure may not be comparable to similarly named non-GAAP financial measures that other companies may use and may not be useful in comparing the performance of those companies to Battalion's performance. Amounts for periods prior to 2020 have been revised to conform to the current presentation by eliminating adjustments for gas treating fees. Management believes that conforming the presentation of this information facilitates comparisons across periods.
  3. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 includes approximately $4.1 million, $3.6 million, and $4.4 million, respectively, of proceeds from hedge monetizations that occurred during these periods.

Battalion Oil Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

