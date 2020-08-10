Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 923 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,361 in the last 365 days.

Fluent Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • Q2 2020 revenue of $71.5 million, up 1% over Q2 2019
  • Net income of $0.5 million, or $0.01 per share
  • Media margin of $24.8 million, up 8% over Q2 2019 and representing 34.7% of revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million, representing 13.1% of revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading data-driven performance marketing company, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended 2020.

Ryan Schulke, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our second quarter performance once again demonstrated the strength and diversification of our platform, as well as the macro benefits of Performance Marketing, which enabled us to meet and exceed our prior business outlook.”

“As we continue to navigate this challenging and uncertain environment, I want to thank all of our employees for their exceptional work under the most difficult of circumstances and to reiterate that Fluent remains resilient and steadfast in striving to support our colleagues, clients, consumers and communities.”

Second Quarter Financial Summary

  • Q2 2020 revenue of $71.5 million, up 1% over Q2 2019
  • Net income of $0.5 or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $0.7 million, or $0.01 per share, in Q2 2019
  • Media margin of $24.8 million, an increase of 8% over Q1 2019 and representing 34.7% of revenue
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $9.4 million, representing 13.1% of revenue
  • Adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.05 per share

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are non-GAAP financial measures, as defined and reconciled below. 

Business Outlook

  • Fluent currently sees Q3 2020 returning to more normalized seasonal patterns, without a recurrence of the factors that affected its Q3 2019 results.
  • Media & Entertainment remains the Company’s fastest growing vertical, underpinned by direct relationships in the Streaming Services and Mobile Gaming categories.
  • Q2 2020 revenue from engaging consumers in international markets, primarily the UK, more than doubled as compared with Q2 2019, and represented more than 5% of total company revenue in the quarter.
  • The Company has adapted well to a work-from-home environment, and, notwithstanding the extraordinary challenges imposed by the global pandemic, the Company’s business and operations have remained on solid footing.

Conference Call

Fluent, Inc. will host a conference call on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 4:30 PM ET to discuss its 2020 second quarter financial results. To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (888) 339-0797 for domestic callers, or (412) 317-5248 for international callers. To access the live audio webcast, visit the Fluent website at investors.fluentco.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required. Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 with the replay passcode 10147081. The replay will also be available for one week on the Fluent website at investors.fluentco.com. 

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a leading performance marketing company with expertise in creating meaningful connections between consumers and brands. Leveraging our proprietary first-party database of opted-in consumer profiles, Fluent drives intelligent growth strategies that deliver superior outcomes. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The matters contained in this press release may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations or anticipations of Fluent and members of our management team. Factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following: compliance with a significant number of governmental laws and regulations, including those laws and regulations regarding privacy and data; failure to safeguard the personal information and other data contained in our database; unfavorable global economic conditions, including as a result of health and safety concerns around the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; failure to compete effectively against other online marketing and advertising companies; dependence on third-party publishers, internet search providers and social media platforms for a significant portion of visitors to our websites; dependence on our key personnel; dependence on emails, text messages and telephone calls, among other channels, to reach users for marketing purposes; competition we face for web traffic; ability to compete and manage media costs in an industry characterized by rapidly-changing internet media and advertising technology, evolving industry standards, regulatory uncertainty, and changing user and client demands; liability related to actions of third-party publishers; limitations on our or our third-party publishers’ ability to collect and use data derived from user activities; ability to remain competitive with the shift of online interactions from computers to mobile devices; dependence on third-party service providers; management of the growth of our operations, including the integration of the AdParlor and Winopoly businesses and other acquired business units or personnel; management of unfavorable publicity and negative public perception about our industry; failure to meet our clients’ performance metrics or changing needs; risks associated with the expansion of our international operations; failure to detect click-through or other fraud on advertisements; achievement of some or all of the benefits that we expect to achieve as a stand-alone company; failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights or allegations of infringement of intellectual property rights; compliance with the covenants of our credit agreement; and the potential for failures in our internal control over financial reporting. These and additional factors to be considered are set forth under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Fluent undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results or expectations.


FLUENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  June 30, 2020     December 31, 2019  
ASSETS:              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,218     $ 18,679  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $309 and $1,967, respectively   55,304       60,915  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,996       1,921  
Total current assets   77,518       81,515  
Restricted cash   1,480       1,480  
Property and equipment, net   2,566       2,863  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   9,063       9,865  
Intangible assets, net   51,094       55,603  
Goodwill   165,088       164,774  
Other non-current assets   1,592       993  
Total assets $ 308,401     $ 317,093  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:              
Accounts payable $ 11,601     $ 21,574  
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   21,027       20,358  
Deferred revenue   2,468       1,140  
Current portion of long-term debt   9,677       6,873  
Current portion of operating lease liability   2,279       2,282  
Total current liabilities   47,052       52,227  
Long-term debt, net   38,115       44,098  
Operating lease liability   8,176       9,056  
Other non-current liabilities   1,243       775  
Total liabilities   94,586       106,156  
Contingencies               
Shareholders' equity:              
Preferred stock — $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares outstanding — 0 shares for both periods          
Common stock — $0.0005 par value, 200,000,000 Shares authorized; Shares issued — 79,908,985 and 78,642,078, respectively; and Shares outstanding — 76,292,587 and 75,873,679, respectively   40       39  
Treasury stock, at cost — 3,616,398 and 2,768,399 shares, respectively   (9,930 )     (8,184 )
Additional paid-in capital   409,961       406,198  
Accumulated deficit   (186,256 )     (187,116 )
Total shareholders' equity   213,815       210,937  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 308,401     $ 317,093  



FLUENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue $ 71,509     $ 70,560     $ 150,443     $ 137,121  
Costs and expenses:                              
Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)   49,007       49,133       105,631       93,962  
Sales and marketing (1)   2,888       3,058       5,718       6,492  
Product development (1)   3,115       2,287       5,846       4,445  
General and administrative (1)   10,044       10,294       21,120       20,329  
Depreciation and amortization   3,853       3,306       7,586       6,623  
Goodwill impairment   817             817        
Total costs and expenses   69,724       68,078       146,718       131,851  
Income from operations   1,785       2,482       3,725       5,270  
Interest expense, net   (1,333 )     (1,767 )     (2,865 )     (3,545 )
Income before income taxes   452       715       860       1,725  
Income tax benefit                     35.0  
Net income   452       715       860       1,760  
                               
Basic and diluted income per share:                              
Basic $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.02  
Diluted $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.01     $ 0.02  
                               
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                              
Basic   78,510,383       79,388,383       78,557,331       79,297,599  
Diluted   78,666,776       81,132,304       78,905,792       80,443,530  
                               
(1) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:                              
Sales and marketing $ 269     $ 160     $ 487     $ 529  
Product development   286       277       523       522  
General and administrative   726       2,517       2,668       4,178  
Share-based compensation $ 1,281     $ 2,954     $ 3,678     $ 5,229  



FLUENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:              
Net income $ 860     $ 1,760  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization   7,586       6,623  
Non-cash interest expense   694       648  
Share-based compensation expense   3,678       5,229  
Goodwill impairment   817        
Non-cash accrued compensation expenses for Put/Call Consideration   530        
Provision for bad debt   131       189  
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of business acquisition:              
Accounts receivable   5,513       2,758  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   (75 )     (522 )
Other non-current assets   (599 )     (21 )
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net   (81 )     1,560  
Accounts payable   (9,973 )     (1,551 )
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities   (515 )     (3,762 )
Deferred revenue   1,328       202  
Other   (62 )      
Net cash provided by operating activities   9,832       13,113  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Business acquisition, net of cash acquired   (1,426 )      
Acquisition of property and equipment   (37 )     (1,894 )
Capitalized costs included in intangible assets   (1,211 )     (978 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (2,674 )     (2,872 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Repayments of long-term debt   (3,873 )     (3,095 )
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vesting of restricted stock units   (446 )     (3,079 )
Repurchase of treasury stock   (1,300 )      
Net cash used in financing activities   (5,619 )     (6,174 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   1,539       4,067  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   20,159       19,249  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 21,698     $ 23,316  

Definitions, Reconciliations and Uses of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this release:

  Media margin is defined as revenue minus cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) attributable to variable costs paid for media and related expenses. Media margin is also presented as percentage of revenue.
   
  Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding (1) income taxes, (2) interest expense, net, (3) depreciation and amortization, (4) goodwill impairment, (5) accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration, (6) share-based compensation expense, (7) acquisition-related costs, (8) restructuring and certain severance costs, (9) certain litigation and other related costs, and (10) one-time items.
   
  Adjusted net income is defined as net income excluding (1) goodwill impairment, (2) accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration, (3) share-based compensation expense, (4) acquisition-related costs, (5) restructuring and certain severance costs, (6) certain litigation and other related costs, and (7) one-time items. Adjusted net income is also presented on a per share (basic and diluted) basis.

Below is a reconciliation of media margin from net income, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020     2019     2020     2019  
Net income $ 452     $ 715     $ 860     $ 1,760  
Income tax benefit                     (35 )
Interest expense, net   1,333       1,767       2,865       3,545  
Goodwill impairment   817             817        
Depreciation and amortization   3,853       3,306       7,586       6,623  
General and administrative   10,044       10,294       21,120       20,329  
Product development   3,115       2,287       5,846       4,445  
Sales and marketing   2,888       3,058       5,718       6,492  
Non-media cost of revenue (1)   2,312       1,475       3,915       2,836  
Media margin $ 24,814     $ 22,902     $ 48,727     $ 45,995  
Revenue $ 71,509     $ 70,560     $ 150,443     $ 137,121  
Media margin % of revenue   34.7 %     32.5 %     32.4 %     33.5 %

(1) Represents the portion of cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) not attributable to variable costs paid for media and related expenses.

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA from net income, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,  
  2020   2019   2020   2019  
Net income $ 452   $ 715   $ 860   $ 1,760  
Income tax benefit               (35 )
Interest expense, net   1,333     1,767     2,865     3,545  
Depreciation and amortization   3,853     3,306     7,586     6,623  
Goodwill impairment   817         817      
Accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration   530         530      
Share-based compensation expense   1,281     2,954     3,678     5,229  
Acquisition-related costs   15     448     62     448  
Restructuring and certain severance costs       250         360  
Certain litigation and other related costs   1,115     227     2,022     716  
One-time items               168  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,396   $ 9,667   $ 18,420   $ 18,814  

Below is a reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share from net income, which we believe is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(In thousands, except share data) 2020   2019   2020   2019
Net income $ 452   $ 715   $ 860   $ 1,760
Goodwill impairment   817         817    
Accrued compensation expense for Put/Call Consideration   530         530    
Share-based compensation expense   1,281     2,954     3,678     5,229
Acquisition-related costs   15     448     62     448
Restructuring and certain severance costs       250         360
Certain litigation and other related costs   1,115     227     2,022     716
One-time items               168
Adjusted net income $ 4,210   $ 4,594   $ 7,969   $ 8,681
Adjusted net income per share:                      
Basic $ 0.05   $ 0.06   $ 0.10   $ 0.11
Diluted $ 0.05   $ 0.06   $ 0.10   $ 0.11
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:                      
Basic   78,510,383     79,388,383     78,557,331     79,297,599
Diluted   78,666,776     81,132,304     78,905,792     80,443,530

We present media margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share as supplemental measures of our financial and operating performance because we believe they provide useful information to investors. More specifically:

  Media margin, as defined above, is a measure of the efficiency of the Company’s operating model. We use media margin and the related measure of media margin as a percentage of revenue as primary metrics to measure the financial return on our media and related costs, specifically to measure the degree by which the revenue generated from our digital marketing services exceeds the cost to attract the consumers to whom offers are made through our services. Media margin is used extensively by our management to manage our operating performance, including evaluating operational performance against budgeted media margin and understanding the efficiency of our media and related expenditures. We also use media margin for performance evaluations and compensation decisions regarding certain personnel.
   
  Adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, is another primary metric by which we evaluate the operating performance of our business, on which certain operating expenditures and internal budgets are based and by which, in addition to media margin and other factors, our senior management is compensated. The first three adjustments represent the conventional definition of EBITDA, and the remaining adjustments are items recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. These adjustments include certain severance costs associated with department-specific reorganizations and certain litigation and other related costs associated with legal matters outside the ordinary course of business. Items are considered one-time in nature if they are non-recurring, infrequent or unusual and have not occurred in the past two years or are not expected to recur in the next two years, in accordance with SEC rules. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 excluded as one-time items $0.2 million of costs associated with the move of our corporate headquarters. There were no other adjustments for one-time items in the current period presented.
   
  Adjusted net income, as defined above, and the related measure of adjusted net income per share exclude certain items that are recognized and recorded under GAAP in particular periods but might be viewed as not necessarily coinciding with the underlying business operations for the periods in which they are so recognized and recorded. Adjusted net income for the six months ended June 30, 2019 excluded as one-time items $0.2 million of costs associated with the move of our corporate headquarters. There were no other adjustments for one-time items in the current period presented. We believe adjusted net income affords investors a different view of the overall financial performance of the Company than adjusted EBITDA and the GAAP measure of net income.

Media margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share are not intended to be performance measures that should be regarded as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as indicators of operating performance. None of these metrics are presented as measures of liquidity. The way we measure media margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies and may not be identical to corresponding measures used in our various agreements.

Contact Information: 
Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(917) 310-2070
InvestorRelations@fluentco.com  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Fluent Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.