Coronavirus - Rwanda: COVID-19 update (10th August 2020)
Total cases: 2,152 (+12) Recovered: 1,392 (+46) Active cases: 753 Tests: 304,500 (+5,720) Deaths: 7 (+0)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.
