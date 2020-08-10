TXTOmedia Wins the Process Innovation Challenge
During the 42nd edition of LocWorld TXTOmedia wins the Process Innovation Challenge.
TXTOmedia’s innovation has once again proved that we have some great innovators in our industry who apply unconventional thinking to solve common challenges and pain points.”ROTTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TXTOmedia wins the 8th Process Innovation Challenge with its 'Watch instead of read'-technology. TXTOmedia technology enables automating the creation of localized videos, based on written content, such as help topics, instructions, and e-learning materials.
— Yuka Nakasone
Winning this award is important to TXTOmedia, especially because this award acknowledges the importance of innovation in the industry and promotes new technologies. LocWorld Process Innovation Challenge (https://pic.locworld.com/wouter-maagdenberg-wins-the-8th-process-innovation-challenge/), in short:
• Since 2003 LocWorld (https://locworld.com/) is 'The marketplace of the language industry'
• 14 contestants made it to the Process Innovation Challenge during LocWorld 2020
• 7 contestants made it to the finals
• The yearly event was organized for the 8th time
TXTOmedia's innovation "Watch instead of read", explains how text content in a document (e.g. a user manual) can easily be converted to translated audio as a voiceover creating complete localized videos. TXTOmedia (https://www.txtomedia.com/) creates the whole video from text. This can radically reduce the effort and cost of creating translated videos and significantly improve time to market. As Wouter Maagdenberg, CEO of TXTOmedia, says, "The market life of the video assets is now far longer, and they are so much easier to produce, which makes technical writers like Jenny, (the character in his pitch) very happy."
One of our process dragons (judges), Yuka Nakasone (from Intento) added that, "TXTOmedia's innovation has once again proved that we have some great innovators in our industry who apply unconventional thinking to solve common challenges and pain points. Not only did he create a technology product that challenges how we approach the multilingual media creation process, but he has proven this with enterprise case studies and data. What he showed seamlessly combines video creation and localization technology. This innovation shortens time to market drastically and will help the production team stay on top of the process and save significant costs. The PIC platform is now a known entity, inspiring innovators. We trust that backers and investors will see innovations like the one from TXTOmedia, and support them on their journey."
Wouter Maagdenberg, CEO of TXTOmedia, says: "TXTOmedia transforms topics, instructions, and procedures into interactive videos, automated, on-the-fly and at scale. We enable video creation, localization, and adding in-sync interactivity to videos at scale. This way we enable global businesses to not only create and maintain large amounts of localized videos fast and at low costs but also to add commerce to these interactive videos to start selling via instructional videos, i.e. spare parts and consumables."
Menno Bolt, CTO of TXTOmedia: "Winning awards is always nice but winning the Process Innovation Award is something special to us. It underwrites the importance of the innovation that we enable for the media and localization industry. By thinking in reusable clean video fragments instead of in finished video titles and combining media assets with instructional content video creation becomes far more efficient."
About TXTOmedia (http://www.txtomedia.com): TXTOmedia supports organizations to automatically create how-to videos at scale with technology that makes automated video creation and its maintenance a reality. TXTOmedia's technology is the smartest way to create how-to videos in high volumes by automatically transforming Structured Content into localized, dynamic videos, interactive media, and more. Organizations can now quickly and effectively produce & maintain videos for every use case, in multiple languages.
