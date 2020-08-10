Media Advisory: CDIC 2020 Annual Public Meeting – Improving deposit insurance to better protect Canadians’ savings 

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, CDIC will hold its Annual Public Meeting. The bilingual meeting will highlight how CDIC’s recent changes have improved deposit insurance.



Peter Routledge, President and CEO of CDIC, will be joined by Robert Sanderson, Chair of the Board of Directors, and Chantal Richer, Chief Operating Officer. They will be speaking about how deposit insurance protects Canadians’ savings, the recent improvements to deposit protection, and how CDIC is reaching out to Canadians to promote financial stability.

You are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing smenquiries@cdic.ca .

Meeting details:

The event will take place via live webcast , at 1:30 - 2:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

About CDIC

CDIC is a federal Crown corporation established in 1967 to protect the savings of Canadians, and we contribute to financial stability by safeguarding over $800 billion in deposits at more than 80 member institutions. As resolution authority, we are responsible for handling the failure of any of our members, from the smallest to the largest. Our members include banks, federally regulated credit unions as well as loan and trust companies and associations governed by the Cooperative Credit Associations Act that take deposits. We are funded by premiums paid by member institutions and do not receive public funds to operate. We have resolved 43 member failures affecting some two million Canadians. No one has lost a dollar of deposits under CDIC protection.

