Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 928 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,359 in the last 365 days.

TerraForm Power 2020 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- Date: Friday, August 14, 2020
Time: 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in TerraForm Power's 2020 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss results and current business initiatives with members of senior management.

These results are available on our website at www.terraformpower.com in the form of a 10-Q quarterly report under “Financials & SEC Filings.”

The conference call can be accessed via webcast on August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nickb92w. A replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to attend the live webcast. To participate via teleconference, please dial 1-844-464-3938 toll free in North America, or 1-765-507-2638 for overseas calls at approximately 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time; conference ID: 4446178.

About TerraForm Power

TerraForm Power owns and operates a best-in-class renewable power portfolio of solar and wind assets located primarily in North America and Western Europe, totaling more than 4,200 MW of installed capacity underpinned by long-term contracts. For more information about TerraForm Power, please visit: www.terraformpower.com.

Contact for Investors / Media:

Sherif El-Azzazi
TerraForm Power
investors@terraform.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

TerraForm Power 2020 Second Quarter Results Webcast and Conference Call

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.