Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

Mesa's Q3 2020 results reflect net income of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for Q3 2019. Mesa's Q3 2020 pre-tax income was $4.9 million, compared to $3.9 million for Q3 2019. Mesa's Q3 2020 adjusted pre-tax income1 was $4.9 million, compared to $13.4 million for Q3 2019. In addition, Mesa's Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2020 was $35.9 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q3 2019, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $51.5 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q3 2019.

The primary reason for the $8.5 million decrease in adjusted pre-tax income from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 was $16.0 million of deferred revenue. The $16.0 million revenue deferral is a GAAP concept, which requires the Company to recognize revenue related to fixed monthly payments received under capacity purchase agreements over time, based on completed flights relative to the estimated number of flights expected over the term of the agreements. The deferred revenue will be recognized over the remainder of the capacity purchase agreements based on the estimated number of completed flights.

Total operating expense decreased by $105.3 million, or 64.5%, to $57.9 million in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019. The primary reason for the decrease was lower flight operations and maintenance expenses due to reduced flying as a result of COVID-19 and $43.0 million related to the Federal Grant received through the Payroll Support Agreement under the CARES Act. The Company recognized the Federal Grant received through the Payroll Support Agreement under the CARES Act as an offset to payroll expenses in Flight Operations, Maintenance and General and Administrative expenses.

"Given the difficult operating environment, we are extremely pleased to be reporting both a profit and positive cash flow. We believe this is the result of our relentless focus on low costs and reliable operations, the construct of our agreements with our major partners, and the dedication and hard work of all our employees," said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Air Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we believe there are significant opportunities ahead, there remain COVID-19 related challenges; our fleets continue to be utilized below 60%, aircraft financing has become more difficult, and the recovery time projected for demand to return to pre-COVID-19 levels."

"In addition to operating profitably, we operated the quarter without any controllable cancellations," said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Working together with our partners and regulatory authorities, we remain committed to the highest level of safety for our passengers and employees. I would like to thank all of our employees for an outstanding job."

From a fleet perspective, the twenty new E175s for United are scheduled for delivery beginning in September and will continue through June 2021. We are currently negotiating financing on the first ten aircraft. The CRJ-700 fleet of twenty aircraft will remain in the United CPA until the new E175s are delivered. After removal, the CRJ-700 aircraft are contracted with United to be leased to another United Express carrier or operated by Mesa.

Mesa ended the quarter at $64.9 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents compared to $52.4 million in Q2 FY2020. During the quarter, we paid $12 million in capital expenditures offset by $14 million of returned deposits and paid $24.2 million in scheduled principal payments on aircraft and engine debt. As previously disclosed, Mesa was approved for $92.5 million in connection with the Payroll Support Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") covering the period April through September 2020. As of August 3rd, Mesa has received $77.1 million under the program and expects to receive the final payment of $15.4 million on September 1st. All the payments are grants with no requirement for any portion to be repaid.

Mesa has applied for a loan under the CARES Act and has been allocated $277.0 million. The Company is currently negotiating with the Treasury Department and its advisors to determine the final loan amount as well as the terms and conditions of the loan. Mesa will then evaluate its participation level in the loan program and the timing.

Mesa recently signed a five-year agreement with DHL to operate two Boeing 737-400F cargo aircraft with service anticipated to start in October 2020. Mesa Is the first regional airline to enter the narrow-body cargo business.

Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)

(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

Three months ended June 30, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 4,936 $ (1,517 ) $ 3,419 $ 0.10 Interest Expense 10,368 Interest Income (1 ) Depreciation and Amortization 20,635 EBITDA 35,938 Aircraft Rent 15,582 EBITDAR 51,520





Three months ended June 30, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

Income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 3,863 $ (856 ) $ 3,007 $ 0.09 FY19 Adjustments (1) 9,540 (2,114 ) 7,426 Adjusted Income $ 13,403 $ (2,970 ) $ 10,433 $ 0.30 Interest Expense 13,496 Interest Income (733 ) Depreciation and Amortization 19,761 EBITDA 45,927 Aircraft Rent 12,875 EBITDAR 58,802





Nine months ended June 30, 2020 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income $ 22,448 $ (6,359 ) $ 16,089 $ 0.46 Interest Expense 34,668 Interest Income (95 ) Depreciation and Amortization 61,656 Adjusted EBITDA 118,677 Aircraft Rent 39,196 Adjusted EBITDAR 157,873





Nine months ended June 30, 2019 Income Before

Taxes Income Tax

(Expense)/Benefit Net

income Net Income

per

Diluted Share GAAP Income/(Loss) $ 46,228 $ (10,891 ) $ 35,337 $ 1.01 FY19 Adjustments (1) (2) 13,156 (2,915 ) 10,241 Adjusted Income $ 59,384 $ (13,806 ) $ 45,578 $ 1.30 Interest Expense 42,110 Interest Income (1,188 ) Depreciation and Amortization 57,528 Adjusted EBITDA 157,834 Aircraft Rent 41,104 Adjusted EBITDAR 198,938

Adjustments for three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

Includes lease termination expense of $9.5 million related to the acquisition of ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased during the three months ended June 30, 2019 Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company's Spare Engine Facility during the nine months ended June 30, 2019

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, August 10 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aw44676j. A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Nine Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Contract revenue $ 71,648 $ 170,366 $ 409,228 $ 510,586 Pass-through and other 1,451 9,858 27,802 24,941 Total operating revenues 73,099 180,224 437,030 535,527 Operating expenses: Flight operations 29,664 53,025 135,199 155,636 Fuel 146 211 504 433 Maintenance 22,591 54,322 145,021 139,504 Aircraft rent 15,582 12,875 39,196 41,104 Aircraft and traffic servicing 538 978 2,938 2,977 General and administrative 11,737 12,435 39,233 38,121 Depreciation and amortization 20,635 19,761 61,656 57,528 Lease termination — 9,540 — 9,540 CARES Act Grant Recognition (43,018 ) — (43,018 ) — Total operating expenses 57,875 163,147 380,729 444,843 Operating income 15,224 17,077 56,301 90,684 Other (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (10,368 ) (13,496 ) (34,668 ) (42,110 ) Interest income 1 733 95 1,188 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (3,616 ) Other (expense) income, net 79 (451 ) 720 82 Total other (expense), net (10,288 ) (13,214 ) (33,853 ) (44,456 ) Income before taxes 4,936 3,863 22,448 46,228 Income tax expense 1,517 856 6,359 10,891 Net income $ 3,419 $ 3,007 $ 16,089 $ 35,337 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.46 $ 1.02 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.46 $ 1.01 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 35,299 34,835 35,154 34,683 Diluted 35,299 35,112 35,248 35,051

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 64,934 $ 68,855 Restricted cash 3,444 3,646 Receivables, net 14,618 23,080 Expendable parts and supplies, net 22,418 21,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,143 40,923 Total current assets 112,557 157,841 Property and equipment, net 1,233,727 1,273,585 Intangibles, net 8,407 9,532 Lease and equipment deposits 2,121 2,167 Operating Lease right-of-use assets 131,480 — Other Assets 7,021 8,792 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,495,313 $ 1,451,917 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases $ 176,896 $ 165,900 Current maturities of operating leases 43,219 — Accounts payable 39,918 49,930 Accrued compensation 10,350 11,988 Other accrued expenses 37,663 28,888 Total current liabilities 308,046 256,706 NONCURRENT LIABILITIES: Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion 586,877 677,423 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 71,068 — Deferred credits 9,355 12,134 Deferred income taxes 61,203 55,303 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 12,240 — Other noncurrent liabilities 1,030 24,483 Total noncurrent liabilities 741,773 769,343 Total liabilities 1,049,819 1,026,049 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding — — Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000

shares authorized; 35,194,902 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued

and outstanding, and 0 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants

issued and outstanding 241,782 238,504 Retained earnings 203,712 187,364 Total stockholders' equity 445,494 425,868 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,495,313 $ 1,451,917

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

Three months ended June 30 2020 2019 Change Available Seat Miles (thousands) 783,702 2,724,961 -71.2 % Block Hours 31,622 114,042 -72.3 % Departures 18,092 61,798 -70.7 % Average Stage Length (miles) 567 580 -2.2 % Passengers 548,705 3,770,683 -85.4 %

