Mesa Air Group Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA) today reported third quarter fiscal 2020 financial and operating results.

Mesa's Q3 2020 results reflect net income of $3.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for Q3 2019. Mesa's Q3 2020 pre-tax income was $4.9 million, compared to $3.9 million for Q3 2019. Mesa's Q3 2020 adjusted pre-tax income1 was $4.9 million, compared to $13.4 million for Q3 2019.   In addition, Mesa's Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 2020 was $35.9 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q3 2019, and Adjusted EBITDAR1 was $51.5 million, compared to $58.8 million in Q3 2019.

The primary reason for the $8.5 million decrease in adjusted pre-tax income from Q3 2019 to Q3 2020 was $16.0 million of deferred revenue. The $16.0 million revenue deferral is a GAAP concept, which requires the Company to recognize revenue related to fixed monthly payments received under capacity purchase agreements over time, based on completed flights relative to the estimated number of flights expected over the term of the agreements. The deferred revenue will be recognized over the remainder of the capacity purchase agreements based on the estimated number of completed flights.

Total operating expense decreased by $105.3 million, or 64.5%, to $57.9 million in Q3 2020 as compared to Q3 2019.  The primary reason for the decrease was lower flight operations and maintenance expenses due to reduced flying as a result of COVID-19 and $43.0 million related to the Federal Grant received through the Payroll Support Agreement under the CARES Act. The Company recognized the Federal Grant received through the Payroll Support Agreement under the CARES Act as an offset to payroll expenses in Flight Operations, Maintenance and General and Administrative expenses.

"Given the difficult operating environment, we are extremely pleased to be reporting both a profit and positive cash flow. We believe this is the result of our relentless focus on low costs and reliable operations, the construct of our agreements with our major partners, and the dedication and hard work of all our employees," said Jonathan Ornstein, Mesa Air Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "While we believe there are significant opportunities ahead, there remain COVID-19 related challenges; our fleets continue to be utilized below 60%, aircraft financing has become more difficult, and the recovery time projected for demand to return to pre-COVID-19 levels."

"In addition to operating profitably, we operated the quarter without any controllable cancellations," said Brad Rich, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "Working together with our partners and regulatory authorities, we remain committed to the highest level of safety for our passengers and employees.  I would like to thank all of our employees for an outstanding job."

From a fleet perspective, the twenty new E175s for United are scheduled for delivery beginning in September and will continue through June 2021. We are currently negotiating financing on the first ten aircraft. The CRJ-700 fleet of twenty aircraft will remain in the United CPA until the new E175s are delivered.  After removal, the CRJ-700 aircraft are contracted with United to be leased to another United Express carrier or operated by Mesa.

Mesa ended the quarter at $64.9 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents compared to $52.4 million in Q2 FY2020. During the quarter, we paid $12 million in capital expenditures offset by $14 million of returned deposits and paid $24.2 million in scheduled principal payments on aircraft and engine debt. As previously disclosed, Mesa was approved for $92.5 million in connection with the Payroll Support Program under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") covering the period April through September 2020. As of August 3rd, Mesa has received $77.1 million under the program and expects to receive the final payment of $15.4 million on September 1st. All the payments are grants with no requirement for any portion to be repaid.

Mesa has applied for a loan under the CARES Act and has been allocated $277.0 million. The Company is currently negotiating with the Treasury Department and its advisors to determine the final loan amount as well as the terms and conditions of the loan. Mesa will then evaluate its participation level in the loan program and the timing.  

Mesa recently signed a five-year agreement with DHL to operate two Boeing 737-400F cargo aircraft with service anticipated to start in October 2020. Mesa Is the first regional airline to enter the narrow-body cargo business.

Due to uncertainty related to COVID-19 the Company is not providing guidance at this time.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

Although these financial statements are prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"), certain non-GAAP financial measures may provide investors with useful information regarding the underlying business trends and performance of Mesa's ongoing operations and may be useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. The tables below reflect supplemental financial data and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements for the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and the three months and nine months ended June 30, 2019. Readers should consider these non-GAAP measures in addition to, not a substitute for, financial reporting measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude some, but not all items that may affect the Company's net income. Additionally, these calculations may not be comparable with similarly titled measures of other companies.

Reconciliation of GAAP versus Non-GAAP Disclosures (unaudited)
(In thousands, except for per diluted share)

     Three months ended June 30, 2020  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income   $ 4,936     $ (1,517 )   $ 3,419     $ 0.10  
                                 
Interest Expense     10,368                          
Interest Income     (1 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     20,635                          
EBITDA     35,938                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     15,582                          
EBITDAR     51,520                          


     Three months ended June 30, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
Income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income   $ 3,863     $ (856 )   $ 3,007     $ 0.09  
FY19 Adjustments (1)     9,540       (2,114 )     7,426          
Adjusted Income   $ 13,403     $ (2,970 )   $ 10,433     $ 0.30  
                                 
Interest Expense     13,496                          
Interest Income     (733 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     19,761                          
EBITDA     45,927                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     12,875                          
EBITDAR     58,802                          


    Nine months ended June 30, 2020  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income   $ 22,448     $ (6,359 )   $ 16,089     $ 0.46  
                                 
Interest Expense     34,668                          
Interest Income     (95 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     61,656                          
Adjusted EBITDA     118,677                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     39,196                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     157,873                          


    Nine months ended June 30, 2019  
    Income Before
Taxes 		    Income Tax
(Expense)/Benefit 		    Net
income 		    Net Income
per
Diluted Share 		 
GAAP Income/(Loss)   $ 46,228     $ (10,891 )   $ 35,337     $ 1.01  
FY19 Adjustments (1) (2)     13,156       (2,915 )     10,241          
Adjusted Income   $ 59,384     $ (13,806 )   $ 45,578     $ 1.30  
                                 
Interest Expense     42,110                          
Interest Income     (1,188 )                        
Depreciation and Amortization     57,528                          
Adjusted EBITDA     157,834                          
                                 
Aircraft Rent     41,104                          
Adjusted EBITDAR     198,938                          

Adjustments for three months and nine months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019:

  1. Includes lease termination expense of $9.5 million related to the acquisition of ten CRJ-700 aircraft previously leased during the three months ended June 30, 2019
  2. Includes adjustment for loss on extinguishment of debt of $3.6 million related to repayment of the Company's Spare Engine Facility during the nine months ended June 30, 2019

Mesa Air Group will host a conference call with analysts on Monday, August 10 at 4:30 pm ET/1:30 pm PT. The conference call number is 888-469-2054 (Passcode: Phoenix). The conference call can also be accessed live via the web by visiting https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/aw44676j. A recorded version will be available on Mesa's website approximately two hours after the call for approximately 14 days.

About Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Mesa Air Group, Inc. is the holding company of Mesa Airlines, a regional air carrier providing scheduled passenger service to 91 cities in 36 states, the District of Columbia and Mexico. As of July 31st, 2020, Mesa operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 299 daily departures and 3,400 employees. Mesa operates all of its flights as either American Eagle or United Express flights pursuant to the terms of capacity purchase agreements entered into with American Airlines, Inc. and United Airlines, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the, (i) expected terms, timing and benefits of the CARES Act funding and the outcome of the Company's meeting with the Treasury Department, (ii) fleet forecast for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and year ended fiscal 2021, and (iii) expected delivery dates of the 20 E175s currently scheduled to begin in fourth quarter fiscal 2020, all of which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently expected. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

These forward-looking statements represent the judgment of the Company, as of the date of this release, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

     Three Months Ended
June 30, 		    Nine Months Ended
June 30, 		 
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Operating revenues:                                
Contract revenue   $ 71,648     $ 170,366     $ 409,228     $ 510,586  
Pass-through and other     1,451       9,858       27,802       24,941  
Total operating revenues     73,099       180,224       437,030       535,527  
                                 
Operating expenses:                                
Flight operations     29,664       53,025       135,199       155,636  
Fuel     146       211       504       433  
Maintenance     22,591       54,322       145,021       139,504  
Aircraft rent     15,582       12,875       39,196       41,104  
Aircraft and traffic servicing     538       978       2,938       2,977  
General and administrative     11,737       12,435       39,233       38,121  
Depreciation and amortization     20,635       19,761       61,656       57,528  
Lease termination           9,540             9,540  
CARES Act Grant Recognition     (43,018 )           (43,018 )      
Total operating expenses     57,875       163,147       380,729       444,843  
Operating income     15,224       17,077       56,301       90,684  
                                 
Other (expenses) income, net:                                
Interest expense     (10,368 )     (13,496 )     (34,668 )     (42,110 )
Interest income     1       733       95       1,188  
Loss on extinguishment of debt                       (3,616 )
Other (expense) income, net     79       (451 )     720       82  
Total other (expense), net     (10,288 )     (13,214 )     (33,853 )     (44,456 )
                                 
Income before taxes     4,936       3,863       22,448       46,228  
Income tax expense     1,517       856       6,359       10,891  
Net income   $ 3,419     $ 3,007     $ 16,089     $ 35,337  
                                 
Net income per share attributable to common shareholders                                
Basic   $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.46     $ 1.02  
Diluted   $ 0.10     $ 0.09     $ 0.46     $ 1.01  
                                 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding                                
Basic     35,299       34,835       35,154       34,683  
Diluted     35,299       35,112       35,248       35,051  

MESA AIR GROUP, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except shares) (Unaudited)

     June 30,
2020 		    September 30,
2019 		 
ASSETS              
                 
CURRENT ASSETS:                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 64,934     $ 68,855  
Restricted cash     3,444       3,646  
Receivables, net     14,618       23,080  
Expendable parts and supplies, net     22,418       21,337  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets     7,143       40,923  
Total current assets     112,557       157,841  
                 
Property and equipment, net     1,233,727       1,273,585  
Intangibles, net     8,407       9,532  
Lease and equipment deposits     2,121       2,167  
Operating Lease right-of-use assets     131,480        
Other Assets     7,021       8,792  
TOTAL ASSETS   $ 1,495,313     $ 1,451,917  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
CURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Current portion of long-term debt and financing leases   $ 176,896     $ 165,900  
Current maturities of operating leases     43,219        
Accounts payable     39,918       49,930  
Accrued compensation     10,350       11,988  
Other accrued expenses     37,663       28,888  
Total current liabilities     308,046       256,706  
                 
NONCURRENT LIABILITIES:                
Long-term debt and financing leases - excluding current portion     586,877       677,423  
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities     71,068        
Deferred credits     9,355       12,134  
Deferred income taxes     61,203       55,303  
Deferred revenue, net of current portion     12,240        
Other noncurrent liabilities     1,030       24,483  
Total noncurrent liabilities     741,773       769,343  
Total liabilities     1,049,819       1,026,049  
                 
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:                
Preferred stock of no par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued
  and outstanding		            
Common stock of no par value and additional paid-in capital, 125,000,000
  shares authorized; 35,194,902 (2020) and 31,413,287 (2019) shares issued
  and outstanding, and 0 (2020) and 3,600,953 (2019) warrants
  issued and outstanding		     241,782       238,504  
Retained earnings     203,712       187,364  
Total stockholders' equity     445,494       425,868  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   $ 1,495,313     $ 1,451,917  

Operating Highlights (unaudited)

     Three months ended    
    June 30    
    2020     2019     Change    
Available Seat Miles (thousands)     783,702       2,724,961       -71.2 %  
Block Hours     31,622       114,042       -72.3 %  
Departures     18,092       61,798       -70.7 %  
Average Stage Length (miles)     567       580       -2.2 %  
Passengers     548,705       3,770,683       -85.4 %  

Source: Mesa Air Group, Inc.

Mesa Air Group, Inc.
Investor Relations
Brian Gillman
Investor.Relations@mesa-air.com
(602) 685-4010

1 See Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures

 

