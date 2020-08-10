Gold Plus Mining Engages Investor Relations and Capital Markets Advisory Services with Edge Investments Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Plus Mining Inc. (“Gold Plus” or the “Company”) (CSE :GPMI) is pleased to announce the it has entered into an engagement with Edge Investments Ltd. (“Edge”) of Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the Company. Edge will initiate and strengthen relationships with the financial community including shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the company, its multiple highly prospective mining properties, and its exploration activities.



A key part of this mandate will focus on increasing visibility and building relationships with analysts, investment dealers, financial advisers, and other investment professionals. Edge will also spearhead the Company's investor relations initiatives, including its participation in investment conferences, planning and organization of investor events, and assist in the dissemination of company news and information to Gold Plus’s stakeholders.

Company CEO and Director Spencer Smyl states, “With multiple mining projects in some of the most prolific mining camps throughout Canada, Gold Plus will work with Edge and its principals to broaden exposure of the Company throughout the investment community.”

The agreement with Edge has an initial term of six months, for which Edge will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000.

Private Placement

Further to the news release on July 27, 2020, the Company has increased both the non-flow through and the follow through private placements it is currently conducting. The Company is currently working on non-brokered non-flow through private placements of up to $1,100,000 consisting of up to 7,333,333 units at $0.15 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.30 for a two-year term. As well as a flow through unit private placement of up to $800,000 consisting of up to 4,000,000 units at $0.20 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable into one common share at $0.30 for a two-year term. The Company may pay a finder's fee paid in accordance with applicable laws.

About Gold Plus Mining Inc.

Gold Plus Mining is a publicly traded exploration company focused on the development of highly prospective, discovery-stage mineral properties located in some of Canada’s top mining jurisdictions. Our growing portfolio of active mineral properties exhibit favorable geological characteristics in underexplored areas within the prolific “Golden Triangle” of British Columbia, the Mineral Rich “Red Lake” mining camp of Northwestern Ontario and the “Chapais-Chibougamau” mining camp, the second largest mining camp in Quebec, Canada.

