Second Quarter 2020 Revenue of $343.0 Million, Up 1.2% Year Over Year, EPS of $0.47; Tech Flex Declined 3.0% Year Over Year

Quarterly Financial Highlights

Revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $343.0 million compared to $338.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of 1.2%.

Flex revenue of $336.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased 3.4% from $325.4 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Tech Flex revenue of $251.9 million declined 3.0% year over year. FA Flex revenue of $84.5 million, including $35.1 million related to the COVID-19 business, increased 28.7% year over year.

Direct Hire revenue of $6.6 million in the quarter ended June 30, 2020 decreased 51.1% from $13.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Operating margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was 4.5%, a decrease of 180 basis points from the comparable period in 2019.

Income from continuing operations for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $9.9 million, or $0.47 per share, versus $16.1 million, or $0.66 per share, in the comparable period in 2019.

Net debt as of June 30, 2020 was $47.6 million, or roughly 0.5 times trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA, with $100.0 million of outstanding borrowings under our credit facility and $52.4 million of cash on hand.

Management Commentary

David L. Dunkel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We believe the strength in our second quarter results speaks to the resiliency of our business to perform during an adverse economic environment, particularly in our technology business, which was down 3% on a year-over-year basis. Our strategic decision to focus in technology, which is now roughly 80% of revenue, was due to our expectations regarding the longer-term secular drivers of demand in this space. Our belief for years has been that technology-focused businesses, when combined with a client portfolio comprised of world-class companies, should perform relatively well in all economic climates. We believe our second quarter results and early third quarter trends are highly supportive of this secular theory. Further, in our opinion, this pandemic has only further strengthened the secular drivers of demand as companies now understand more fully the business imperative to accelerate their digitalization and technology transformation efforts. We may well be looking at digitalization as the next industrial revolution.”

Joseph J. Liberatore, President, said, “I could not be prouder of how our people have adapted and executed over the last four months, while working almost 100% remotely. The strength and resiliency of our revenue stream has been encouraging and the business we secured to support several critical government-sponsored initiatives has provided an important level of support to our business as we navigate this pandemic. We have held on to our most tenured and productive associates and are looking at areas of technology investment that we believe will bring greater effectiveness to what could be a more flexible future work environment.”

David M. Kelly, Chief Financial Officer, said, “During the second quarter, we generated $36.0 million of operating cash flows while also growing our business and ended the quarter with net debt of approximately $48 million, or roughly 0.5 trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. We are performing well and are in an excellent financial position, which we believe gives us the financial flexibility to continue investing in our business and deploying our capital in other areas.

“We are also pleased to announce that our Board of Directors approved a third quarter cash dividend of $0.20 per share, which will be payable on September 25, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2020.”

Guidance

Looking forward to the third quarter of 2020, there will be 64 billing days, which is the same as the second quarter of 2020 and third quarter of 2019. Revenue per billing day in the second quarter of 2020 was $5.4 million. Current estimates for the third quarter of 2020 are:

Revenue of $352 million to $362 million

Earnings per share of $0.72 to $0.80

Gross profit margin of 28.2% to 28.4%

Flex gross profit margin of 26.9% to 27.1%

SG&A expense as a percent of revenue of 21.3% to 21.5%

Operating margin of 6.3% to 6.7%

Effective tax rate of 26.8%

Kforce Inc.

Summary of Operations

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Mar. 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 Revenue $ 343,020 $ 335,208 $ 338,861 Direct costs 245,659 240,684 237,835 Gross profit 97,361 94,524 101,026 Selling, general and administrative expenses 80,546 79,216 78,017 Depreciation and amortization 1,380 1,393 1,542 Income from operations 15,435 13,915 21,467 Other expense, net 1,427 1,381 403 Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 14,008 12,534 21,064 Income tax expense 4,123 3,428 4,988 Income from continuing operations 9,885 9,106 16,076 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 58,783 Net income $ 9,885 $ 9,106 $ 74,859 Earnings per share – diluted: Continuing operations $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 0.66 Discontinued operations — — 2.40 Earnings per share – diluted $ 0.47 $ 0.42 $ 3.06 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 21,078 21,860 24,458 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,723 $ 18,209 $ 25,445 Billing days 64 64 64

Kforce Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,371 $ 19,831 Trade receivables, net of allowances 242,391 217,929 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,563 7,475 Total current assets 302,325 245,235 Fixed assets, net 28,425 29,975 Other assets, net 70,721 72,838 Deferred tax assets, net 12,322 8,037 Goodwill 25,040 25,040 Total assets $ 438,833 $ 381,125 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 38,371 $ 33,232 Accrued payroll costs 54,314 44,001 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 4,942 5,685 Income taxes payable 11,353 878 Other current liabilities 736 1,168 Total current liabilities 109,716 84,964 Long-term debt – credit facility 100,000 65,000 Other long-term liabilities 76,641 63,898 Total liabilities 286,357 213,862 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 722 722 Additional paid-in capital 465,957 459,545 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,117 ) (1,526 ) Retained earnings 360,409 350,545 Treasury stock, at cost (671,495 ) (642,023 ) Total stockholders’ equity 152,476 167,263 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 438,833 $ 381,125

Kforce Inc.

Key Statistics

(Unaudited)

Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Total Firm Total Revenue (000’s) $ 343,020 $ 335,208 $ 338,861 GP % 28.4 % 28.2 % 29.8 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 336,417 $ 326,109 $ 325,354 Hours (000's) 5,591 5,072 5,216 Flex GP % 27.0 % 26.2 % 26.9 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 6,603 $ 9,099 $ 13,507 Placements 375 610 874 Average fee $ 17,648 $ 14,908 $ 15,463 Billing days 64 64 64 Technology Total Revenue (000’s) $ 255,750 $ 266,784 $ 265,305 GP % 28.2 % 27.2 % 28.0 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 251,948 $ 262,569 $ 259,707 Hours (000’s) 3,141 3,410 3,421 Flex GP % 27.1 % 26.0 % 26.4 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 3,802 $ 4,215 $ 5,598 Placements 187 243 308 Average fee $ 20,387 $ 17,347 $ 18,144 Finance and Accounting Total Revenue (000’s) $ 87,270 $ 68,424 $ 73,556 GP % 28.8 % 32.3 % 36.5 % Flex revenue (000’s) $ 84,469 $ 63,540 $ 65,647 Hours (000’s) 2,450 1,662 1,795 Flex GP % 26.5 % 27.0 % 28.9 % Direct Hire revenue (000’s) $ 2,801 $ 4,884 $ 7,909 Placements 188 367 566 Average fee $ 14,927 $ 13,294 $ 13,998

Kforce Inc.

Revenue Growth Rates

(Per Billing Day)

(Unaudited)

Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth Rates (Per Billing Day) Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q2 2019 Billing Days 64 64 62 64 64 Tech Flex (3.0 )% 3.3 % 4.8 % 6.5 % 6.2 % FA Flex 28.7 % (3.4 )% (7.6 )% (5.3 )% (9.4 )% Total Flex 3.4 % 1.9 % 2.1 % 3.9 % 2.6 %

Kforce Inc.

Supplemental FA Flex Information

(Unaudited)

Kforce secured large contracts to support government-sponsored COVID-19 related initiatives during the second quarter of 2020, which materially impacted our FA segment and specifically our FA Flex business. These initiatives are possibly shorter-term in nature and likely non-recurring in nature. Given the contribution of the COVID-19 business, we are providing this supplemental information to better understand the performance of our FA Flex business.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Total FA Flex COVID-19 Business Core FA Flex Supplemental FA Flex Information Flex revenue (000’s) $ 84,469 $ 35,138 $ 49,331 Hours (000’s) 2,450 1,217 1,233 Flex GP % 26.5 % 24.7 % 27.7 %

FA Flex gross profit percentage includes estimates for payroll taxes, benefits and other costs calculated using a consistently applied allocation.

Kforce Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

In addition to our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, Kforce may use certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe provide useful information to investors in evaluating our core operating performance. The following non-GAAP financial measures presented may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies, as other companies may calculate such financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to amounts presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company views these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental and they are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, the information provided by GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is provided below.

Free Cash Flow

“Free Cash Flow”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net cash provided by operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP, less capital expenditures. Management believes this provides an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows and is useful information to investors as it provides a measure of the amount of cash generated from the business that can be used for strategic opportunities including investing in our business, making acquisitions, repurchasing common stock or paying dividends. Free Cash Flow is limited, however, because it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Therefore, we believe it is important to view Free Cash Flow as a complement to (but not a replacement of) our Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Free Cash Flows includes results from discontinued operations.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 38,966 $ 22,330 Capital expenditures (3,793 ) (4,184 ) Free cash flow 35,173 18,146 Change in debt 35,000 (6,800 ) Repurchases of common stock (29,593 ) (51,546 ) Cash dividends (8,455 ) (8,684 ) Equity method investment (2,500 ) (7,500 ) Net proceeds from the sale of assets held for sale — 122,696 Other 2,915 (1,377 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents $ 32,540 $ 64,935

Adjusted EBITDA

“Adjusted EBITDA”, a non-GAAP financial measure, is defined by Kforce as net income before income from discontinued operations, net of tax, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net, income tax expense and loss from equity method investment. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing our past and future financial performance, and this presentation should not be construed as an inference by us that our future results will be unaffected by those items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by management to assess our operations including our ability to generate cash flows and our ability to repay our debt obligations and management believes it provides a good metric of our core profitability in comparing our performance to our competitors, as well as our performance over different time periods. Consequently, management believes it is useful information to investors. The measure should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows or other financial statement information presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance or liquidity. The measure is not determined in accordance with GAAP and is thus susceptible to varying calculations. Also, Adjusted EBITDA, as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

In addition, although we excluded amortization of stock-based compensation expense because it is a non-cash expense, we expect to continue to incur stock-based compensation in the future and the associated stock issued may result in an increase in our outstanding shares of stock, which may result in the dilution of our shareholder ownership interest. We suggest that you evaluate these items and the potential risks of excluding such items when analyzing our financial position.