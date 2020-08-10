ASA Insurance Discussed the Best Apps for Avoiding Traffic and Planning Your Route
One of the most popular Salt Lake City car insurance companies has offered important information about the best apps for helping Utah drivers avoid traffic.
One of the most popular Salt Lake City car insurance companies has offered important information about the best apps for helping Utah drivers avoid traffic.
ASA Insurance has released the results of a recent study to find the best traffic apps for drivers. "Many drivers face traffic on a daily basis," said ASA Insurance Vice President Creed Anderson, "so we wanted to help our customers find the best possible app to help reduce both stress and accidents. Most people have accepted that traffic is going to be part of the daily grind, but with these apps, it doesn't have to be!"
The best app turned out to be Waze. It provides up to date traffic information as well as directions. One of the best functions of Waze is that it records your driving data, speed, route, etc, and shares it with other Waze users as it shares their data with you. Data sharing allows users to work together to avoid traffic. Another exciting feature of Waze is that it makes navigating a game. You can even chat with other users and create your own avatar. Just not while driving of course, only after you have safely pulled over. As a bonus, this app can even help you find open parking spots.
The ASA Insurance staff also rates the Google Maps traffic app highly. "Like any Google product, this app hits the high bar," said data specialist Diane Anderson. What the ASA staff liked most about the Google app was how it works in conjunction with Google Maps. That way, it has access to a wealth of data that can quickly help reroute drivers around traffic. It also doubles as a GPS, and of course has all those other features (such as being able to book a restaurant) that makes traveling so much easier.
The third of the three best traffic apps found by ASA is INRIX. This free app is simple and loaded with cool technology. It's operated by the same cloud platform that is found in the dashboards of luxury vehicles like Porsche and BMW. It predicts future traffic conditions and also calculates the amount of time your journey will take based on current traffic conditions. It's even smart enough to calculate how long your journey would take if you waited a while to head out. One feature that it has that the other two apps don't is that it learns and memorizes your preferences to give you a customized route based on your particular habits.
"These apps can really take the sting out of traffic jams," said Creed Anderson. "But please remember only to use them when you are safely pulled over or let one of your passengers use it; never while you’re driving!"
