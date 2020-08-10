Attorney General Becerra Announces Criminal Charges in Alleged Livermore Gambling Scheme

SACRAMENTO – California Attorney General Xavier Becerra today announced the arraignment and charges against Eric Nguyen and Khan “Tina” Tran, who were charged in connection with an alleged gambling scheme that resulted in the theft of approximately $4 million from the 580 Casino in Livermore, California.

“My office stands ready to fight back against those who try to get rich quick by breaking the law,” said Attorney General Becerra. “Mr. Nguyen and Ms. Tran now face serious criminal charges for their actions. The California Department of Justice will do its part to tackle criminal activity in our state.”

The charges allege that the husband and wife duo conspired to cheat at the card game Baccarat while Tran was working as a dealer at the 580 Casino in Livermore. The complaint alleges that Tran would peek at the sequence of cards after shuffling and would convey the sequence to Nguyen, who would place significant wagers when he recognized the sequence of cards relayed by Tran.

The pair have been charged with Felony Grand Theft, Conspiracy to Commit Grand Theft, and an enhancement alleging a theft of over $500,000. On May 6, 2020, Nguyen and Tran were arrested pursuant to California felony arrest warrants by the Harris County Constables Office, Major Offenders Unit in Harris County, Texas.

The complaint, filed with the Alameda County Superior Court, alleges that the defendants committed the felonies between 2015 and 2017. The charges announced today are the result of an investigation conducted by special agents with the California Department of Justice’s Division of Law Enforcement.

Attorney General Becerra is committed to protecting the interests of the people of California and upholding the state’s laws and regulations. In May of 2020, the Bureau of Gambling Control served an emergency order closing Towers Casino in Grass Valley pursuant to the COVID-19 executive orders issued by the Governor's Office. Late last year, special agents with the California Department of Justice arrested two individuals for their alleged involvement in an embezzlement scheme that resulted in the theft of more than $200,000 from the Red Hawk Tribal Casino. The Attorney General also secured a more than $3 million settlement against Hawaiian Gardens Casino for misleading gambling regulators and violating federal laws intended to protect against money laundering.

It is important to note that a criminal complaint contains charges that are only allegations against a person. Every defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

A copy of the complaint is available here.