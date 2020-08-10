Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Intrusion Inc. Announces Financial Release Date and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- RICHARDSON, Texas, Aug. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrusion Inc. (OTCQB: INTZ), (“Intrusion”) will announce second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 13, 2020.  The press release will be published over the wire services after the market closes.  The release will also be available on the company’s web site at www.intrusion.com.  Intrusion management will review the Company’s financial and operational progress for the second quarter 2020 during a conference call later that day at 4:00 P.M., CDT.

Interested investors can access the call by calling 1-833-360-0880 at 4:00 P.M., CDT.  For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be accessible beginning August 13, 2020 at approximately 7:00 P.M., CDT until August 20, 2020 by calling 1-855-859-2056.  At the replay prompt, enter conference identification number 9435598.  In addition, a live and archived audio webcast of the conference call will be available at www.intrusion.com.

About Intrusion Inc. 

Intrusion Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products.  Intrusion’s product families include TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.  Intrusion’s products help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.  For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com. 

Financial Contact
Michael L. Paxton, VP, CFO
972.301.3658, mpaxton@intrusion.com

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


