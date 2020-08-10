The Accent Coach Discusses the Important of Proper Pronunciation
Claudette Roche is a dialect coach who teaches accent reduction. She teaches foreign and American accents to actors and business persons/executives. In 2010 she was named as one of The Top 5 Voice Coaches by Hollywood Weekly Magazine.
Proper pronunciation is of the utmost importance. It could mean the difference between understanding someone and not.VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proper pronunciation is of the utmost importance. It could mean the difference between understanding someone and not. It could also mean a miscommunication if not properly used. The Accent Coach, Claudette Roche, offers further insight.
"Understanding the English language and pronouncing it properly are two different things. But they are both undeniably important if you want to communicate with another person," Roche explains. "Intonation is something a lot of individuals forget about. This part of speech is essentially the rise and fall of your voice as you speak. Different languages have different intonation and it’s something to take note of - especially if you’re just learning."
The Accent Coach goes onto describe how a few tips can help any new-to-English speaker master proper pronunciation and effectively communicate with others.
"I would say start off by listening to others. Watch TV, movies, or go out into public settings and just listen to how they talk. The neat part about today is that you have so many methods to do this via YouTube or others." Roche adds, "Practicing is another main takeaway. If you don't practice, you won't get to where you want to be. I often get my students to record themselves and play it back. This can be really useful."
The Accent Coach further elaborates and suggests practicing one's English and pronunciation in front of family and friends for feedback. She also emphasizes speaking very slowly since this can make a person’s English clearer and others may understand easier.
"Huge miscommunications can happen without proper pronunciation. For instance, someone may hear doctor instead of daughter and that can change the whole sentence," Roche says. "Ultimately, practicing is really important and so is listening to others speaking that dialect or language. I always encourage my clients to do exactly this to get their pronunciation down."
