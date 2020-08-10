New Canine Body Armour Developed by Defence Composites and UK Canine
Body armour manufacturer, Defence Composites and operational dog experts, UK Canine, team up together to develop the ultimate canine body armour.GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, August 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Defence Composites has been working closely with UK Canine to design and develop a new canine body armour vest. Bringing together the design and manufacture expertise of Defence Composites and the wealth of experience UK Canine has gathered in decades of working with operational military dogs, this vest offers superior comfort and practicality in terms of field use.
UK Canine has been trialling versions of the Tornado vest with HM Prison Service and numerous UK Police forces and has gathered the feedback to enable the design expert at Defence Composites to perfect this canine body armour.
The Tornado Canine vest offers a robust and dynamic day to day working harness with the emphasis on protection. It has a modular design for a range of armour inserts and can be adapted to meet the modern threats that service canines may encounter.
UK Canine is veteran owned and run company and draws on a lifetime of operational experience having worked with some of the most specialist canine programs operating to this day.
With years of hands on experience working with Military dogs it was apparent there was a lack of quality equipment available in the UK. UK Canine was born out of this need to try and fill a gap in the market by developing the best equipment for use in deploying and training military working dogs.
Since retiring from active service, UK Canine continues to work within the canine training field and has repeated enquiries for this type of quality equipment.
Julia Harbridge
Defence Composites
0772 092178
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook